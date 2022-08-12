The second annual Night at the Museum will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
See Indiana’s history brought to life. Visitors will be able to roam the grounds from the point to Memorial Park, interacting with figures drawn from more than 200 years of Indiana County history.
The evening will feature a new cast of historical figures, each with a special connection to the area. There will also be a host of antique vehicles on display for visitors to enjoy this year as an added feature. This event is free to attend and serves as a way to step back in time and watch the past come alive.
For more information, call (724) 463-9600.