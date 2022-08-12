Night at the Museum

Pictured outside of the Silas M. Clark House are, front row, from left, Don Becker, Joe Hildebrand, Hazel Johnston, Allen Fiechuk and Katie Gaudreau; and back row, Louise Peterman and Rebecca Becker.

 Submitted photo

The second annual Night at the Museum will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.

See Indiana’s history brought to life. Visitors will be able to roam the grounds from the point to Memorial Park, interacting with figures drawn from more than 200 years of Indiana County history.

