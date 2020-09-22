HOMER CITY — Homer City Borough council returned to full complement Monday evening with the appointment of Rick
Jones to fill a seat left vacant in late August by the death of Gina Marano Lehman.
Jones, 55, is vice president of the Homer City Historical Society, secretary and past president of the Homer City Business Association and a member of the Hoodlebug Festival Committee.
Jones, born and raised in Homer City, said he returned to the borough in 2011 and took up activity in the community groups while working as a freelance tutor and consultant.
Council members Matt Black, Elizabeth Brown, Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi, Joe Iezzi Sr., Jennifer Jaworski and Christine Worcester unanimously approved Jones’ appointment to the vacancy. Under the state Borough Code, he would serve through the end of 2021. The remaining two years of Lehman’s term would be served by a candidate chosen in the November 2021 municipal election.
Mayor Arlene Wanatosky and other local leaders had approached Jones and invited him to consider serving on the council, he said.
Taking part in community activities “is an element of a small town — it takes cooperation,” Jones said.
An example, he said, is the veterans tribute banner project sponsored by the Historical Society and implemented by the borough.
Another is the work of the Hoodlebug Committee.
“That pulls together a lot of folks,” Jones said. “I hope I can build on those connections to do what I can.”