Fifty families from Indiana County Early Head Start received both entire Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Each meal was delivered personally by the family’s EHS educator.
Indiana County Head Start would like to thank Jenn Myers, who rallied the community to donate the meals, and C.J. Spadafora from Colonial Motor Mart for donating hams for each one.
Barb Croce from the Chevy Chase Community Center was key in making it happen.
Pictured are, back row, from left, Bonny Carr, EHS; Barb Croce, Chevy Chase Community Center; Beth Barclay, EHS; Lori Clifford, EHS; C.J. Spadafora, Colonial Motor Mart; and Myers. Front row: Beckey Carney, EHS manager; Abi and Lucas McKendrick and mom Elizabeth McDivitt.