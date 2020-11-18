This towering concolor fir has been selected as this year’s downtown Indiana Christmas tree, which will be on display for the holidays on North Seventh Street.
Planning is underway for the cutting, hauling, installing and decorating of the 37-foot tree. Donated by Musser’s Forests Inc., the tree will be hoisted into place at IRMC Park by Sky Point Crane and Don Huey Custom Building.
Gregg Van Horn, who represents the Christmas Tree Growers’ Association, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and the Center for Economic Operations, again did the scouting to find the perfect tree.
While the traditional parade has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are hoping to draw people to downtown to see the large lighted evergreen, which is expected to be delivered sometime on Monday.
“First Commonwealth Bank has once again partnered with Downtown Indiana to present the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and share the magic of the holidays,” Dave Reed, regional president, said in a news release. “We have a longstanding commitment to community support and involvement that’s unique to each town we serve, and although this year’s festival may have a different feel to it, it truly is a wonderful life here in Indiana, and we’re honored to continue to be a part of it.”