Holland Mortgage Advisors, one of western Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing mortgage bankers, announced this week that they opened a new office location at 1497 Philadelphia St. to better accommodate the needs of the Indiana, Cambria and Blair County residents.
This is Holland Mortgage Advisors fifth location in Pennsylvania and will offer competitive service and rates for all residents looking to buy, sell or refinance their mortgage.
“It was an important step for us to open a location here and continue to better serve our growing customer base in this region,” said David Holland, president.
“I’m excited to be apart of HMA and work with our local community and realtor partners to meet all their home purchase and refinancing needs. It’s such a great company and I’m proud to bring our capabilities to Indiana and surrounding counties," loan officer Carly Kuzar said about working at the new location and serving the region.
Holland Mortgage Advisors is a Pennsylvania-based mortgage lender with decades of combined experience in the residential mortgage lender industry. HMA focuses on conventional, government, new construction, investment/commercial, and portfolio lending. The company partners with reputable local and national lending institutions to be able to offer their clients the best services and most competitive rates available. As a 100 percent referral-based company, Holland Mortgage Advisors depends solely on reputation for providing professional, quality service and superior products to generate confidence and referrals from other professionals in affiliated industries, such as realtors, attorneys, insurance agents and financial planners.
HMA has multiple-year winners of the 5 Star Mortgage Professional Award and is a member of the National Mortgage Bankers Association and the Mortgage Bankers Association of Southwestern PA.