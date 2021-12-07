Indiana Free Library will offer A Holly Jolly Day at the Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family to make and decorate a paper snowflake to hang in the library for the holidays, and stay to listen to a presentation of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” with Children’s Librarian Val Shuppe, shown here working on a snowflake. The event runs in conjunction with Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by the YMCA, and Santa Claus will be at the library to hear Christmas wishes. The Gingerbread House Contest begins Monday and runs through Dec. 21. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for more information.
