The following churches have scheduled services for Holy Week and Easter:
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Sunday, April 10: the Christian Education Committee hopes you will join them to celebrate Palm Sunday — come to the dining room beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a continental breakfast. Join in the games and enjoy the fellowship for all ages. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service, 7 p.m. April 14; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15. Everyone is welcome.
• Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St. Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. April 14. There will be a light dinner with service including Communion to follow in the social hall. All are welcome.
• Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana. A soup supper is planned for 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14, followed by a worship service with Communion at 7 p.m.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Palm Sunday service, “Hosanna in the Highest,” 9 and 11 a.m. April 10; Easter musical, “Why Can’t They See?”, on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15, both at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 17, Blue Spruce Park pavilion; Easter services, 9 a.m. traditional worship and 11 a.m. modern worship, “Created Anew for God’s Masterpiece,” Sunday, April 17.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14 at Blairsville First United Methodist Church; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15 at Black Lick UMC; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 17 at Hopewell UMC. Easter morning services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville; 10:30 a.m. at Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville; 11:10 a.m. at Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick; and 5:30 p.m. at Connect Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Hellman Hall, Blairsville.
Connect Kids is open for preschool and elementary-age children during Connect worship. Sunday school classes are in recess at Hopewell, Blairsville, First and Black Lick churches. Online services can be accessed at www.youtube.com/connectblairsville.
All are welcome to join us in worship.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Holy Week services will be held at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14; lay worship leader Shelby Lemmon; Holy Communion will be celebrated. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15; lay worship leader Linda Schaeffer; service will include a special cross activity. Easter Sunday, 7 a.m. Easter Son-rise service, led by Rod Sourwine, will be held at the cross on the hill at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the HG sanctuary; regular Easter worship services for the GC-HG Lutheran Parish will be led by lay worship leader Ken Heer and will include Holy Communion — Harmony Grove, 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville: Palm Sunday service, 10:45 a.m. April 10; Maundy Thursday worship service, 7 p.m. April 14 — we will remember our Lord’s last meal with his disciples. In addition, the Rev. John Smaligo will be teaching about what is entailed in a Passover meal. If interested in attending, we recommend contacting the church so we can plan accordingly; Good Friday service, noon April 15 — this is an in-person worship. All are invited to attend; Easter Sunday services, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service and 10:45 a.m. An Easter breakfast will be served after the 6:30 a.m. worship. If you are planning to attend this breakfast, please contact the church at (724) 459-8920 so they are prepared.
All community members are welcome to attend any of the services.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14, A Service of Shadows, “His Will Be Done”; Donna Kanouff will be preaching, and the Lord’s Supper will be served. Easter Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. April 17, Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14, Tenebrae Service — From Bethlehem to Calvary; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15 — Crown of Thorns; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 17 — Reflections from the Garden, and 10 a.m. service with Communion — He is Risen.