The following churches have scheduled services for Holy Week and Easter:
• Blairsville United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St. Maundy Thursday service, worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe, 7 p.m.; Scriptures: Exodus 12:1-4 (5-10) 11-14 and John 13:1-17, 31-35.
• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. Sunday, April 10: the Christian Education Committee hopes you will join them to celebrate Palm Sunday — come to the dining room beginning at 9:30 a.m. for a continental breakfast. Join in the games and enjoy the fellowship for all ages. Maundy Thursday Holy Communion service, 7 p.m. April 14; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15. Everyone is welcome.
• Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Maundy Thursday services, 11 a.m. Stations of the Cross and 7 p.m. Eucharist and Foot Washing; Good Friday liturgy, April 15; Easter Sunday service, April 17, 8 a.m. live and 10:30 a.m. live and online at www.facebook.com/christchurchindi ana/.
• Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St. Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m. April 14. There will be a light meal at 6 p.m. with service and communion following; community Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 17 at the Wesleyan Church in Penn Run. All are welcome.
• Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana. Soup supper, 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14, followed by a worship service with Communion, “The Last Supper,” at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jesus became valuable, Matthew 26:14-16; on Good Friday, they ended it all, Luke 23; Easter Sunday service, 11 a.m. April 17 in cemetery with trumpet. Christ the Lord is risen! All are invited to join the processional into the church. Lily Carone and the choir will have special music.
• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg). Maundy Thursday service with Communion, 7 p.m. April 14; Easter sunrise service, 7:30 a.m. April 17 — program titled “A Lot Can Happen in Three Days” with breakfast following the service; traditional Easter service, 11 a.m.
• Grace Bible Chapel, 165 Walnut St., Black Lick. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15. All are welcome as we commemorate the life and crucifixion of Christ through worship, scripture and song. Easter Sunday service, 10 a.m. April 17; we will celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. All are invited for praise and worship. Call Pastor John Johnson with questions at (412) 289-0181.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. Palm Sunday service, “Hosanna in the Highest,” 9 and 11 a.m. April 10; Easter musical, “Why Can’t They See?”, on Maundy Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday, April 15, both at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 17, Blue Spruce Park pavilion; Easter services, 9 a.m. traditional worship and 11 a.m. modern worship, “Created Anew for God’s Masterpiece,” with scripture from Ephesians 2:1-10, Sunday, April 17.
• Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14 at Blairsville First United Methodist Church; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15 at Black Lick UMC; Easter sunrise service, 7 a.m. April 17 at Hopewell UMC. Easter morning services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Hopewell UMC, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville; 10:30 a.m. at Blairsville First UMC, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville; 11:10 a.m. at Black Lick UMC, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick; and 5:30 p.m. at Connect Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Hellman Hall, Blairsville.
Connect Kids is open for preschool and elementary-age children during Connect worship. Sunday school classes are in recess at Hopewell, Blairsville, First and Black Lick churches. Online services can be accessed at www.youtube.com/connect blairsville.
All are welcome to join us in worship.
• Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish. Holy Week services will be held at Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14; lay worship leader Shelby Lemmon; Holy Communion will be celebrated. Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15; lay worship leader Linda Schaeffer; service will include a special cross activity. Easter Sunday, 7 a.m. Easter Son-rise service, led by Rod Sourwine, will be held at the cross on the hill at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside. In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the HG sanctuary; regular Easter worship services for the GC-HG Lutheran Parish will be led by lay worship leader Ken Heer and will include Holy Communion — Harmony Grove, 9 a.m., and Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville: Palm Sunday service, 10:45 a.m. April 10; Maundy Thursday worship service, 7 p.m. April 14 — we will remember our Lord’s last meal with his disciples. In addition, the Rev. John Smaligo will be teaching about what is entailed in a Passover meal. If interested in attending, we recommend contacting the church so we can plan accordingly; Good Friday service, noon April 15 — this is an in-person worship. All are invited to attend; Easter Sunday services, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service and 10:45 a.m. An Easter breakfast will be served after the 6:30 a.m. worship. If you are planning to attend this breakfast, please contact the church at (724) 459-8920 so they are prepared.
All community members are welcome to attend any of the services.
• Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14, A Service of Shadows, “His Will Be Done”; Donna Kanouff will be preaching, and the Lord’s Supper will be served. Easter Sunday service, 10:30 a.m. April 17, Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
• St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer, with Pastor Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Palm Sunday, divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms, 8:45 a.m. April 10; presanctified divine liturgy with service of holy anointing, 6 p.m. Tuesday; divine liturgy with vespers for Holy and Great Thursday, 6 p.m. April 14; solemn vespers for Holy and Great Friday, 5 p.m. April 15; Resurrection matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods, 8:15 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17.
• St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellowcreek St., Homer City, with Pastor Rev. Father Wesley Mash. Divine liturgy with blessing of pussy willows and palms, 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday; presanctified divine liturgy with service of holy anointing, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Scriptural Stations of the Cross, noon Friday, April 15, and solemn vespers for Holy and Great Friday, 7 p.m. April 15; Resurrection matins and divine liturgy and the blessing of Easter foods, 7 p.m. April 16 and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17.
• Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14, Tenebrae Service — From Bethlehem to Calvary; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15 — Crown of Thorns; Easter sunrise service, 6:30 a.m. April 17 — Reflections from the Garden, and 10 a.m. service with Communion — He is Risen.
• Trinity 3-2-1 has announced its Holy Week and Easter schedules: Maundy Thursday service, 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Zion Lutheran in Indiana; Good Friday service, 7 p.m. April 15 at Luther Chapel, Coral; Easter vigil, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Zion Lutheran; Easter Sunday liturgies, April 17, 8 a.m. at Luther Chapel and 10:30 a.m. at Zion.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana. Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 14; Easter Eve worship service, 5 p.m. April 16; Easter Sunday worship, 11 a.m. April 17.