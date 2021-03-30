Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, will be hosting the following Holy Week and Easter services:
• On Holy Thursday, a worship service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page, Hebron Lutheran Church, beginning at noon and can be viewed any time after that.
• Pastor Smaligo will lead a Good Friday service, which also can be viewed on Facebook beginning at noon.
• On Easter Sunday, the Resurrection of Our Lord, Hebron will be celebrating Easter at 10:45 a.m. We will be gathering in the parking lot, then proceed inside.
The church’s Sunday School children’s service continues online on Facebook each Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. There are multiple ways to get in touch with Hebron Lutheran.
You can reach the church office at (724) 459-8920.
In addition to Facebook, you may visit the church’s website at www.hebronlutheran.com or email hebronlutheran@comcast.net.