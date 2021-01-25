Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Snow showers will change to light rain as the night wears on. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to light rain as the night wears on. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.