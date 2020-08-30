Ashley Gresock and her dog, Pepper, are new members of an elite group called the Adirondack Forty-Sixers, an organization that recognizes those who have climbed the 46 high peaks with a surveyed elevation of 4,000 feet or higher in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York state.
The daughter of Gerald and Cathy Gresock, of Home, Gresock participates in long-distance trail runs and became interested in hiking to the peaks because she was “just searching for a little bit more to do.”
“I have always enjoyed a challenge,” Gresock said.
Blog writer Patrick Kandianis described hiking in the Adirondack peaks as trails that “are not walk-up, jog-up pathways with packed dirt or pine needles beneath your feet.
Rather, the paths to the summits of the 46 are overwhelmingly directed over and around pure granite that has been arranged in a beautifully sadistic manner, just navigable enough for you to keep telling yourself that it’s not going to kill you.”
Currently living in Ithaca, N.Y., Gresock drives more than four hours to reach the Adirondack region.
“I typically drive up after work on Friday and hike in at night to a lean to, and then I hike some high peaks on Saturday, spend the night, hike out on Sunday and then drive home.”
“My first high peak was October 3, 2015, and at the time I didn’t have the goal to hike all 46,” Gresock said. The goal to hike all 46 peaks formed somewhere on the trail in between mountains about two years later.
One of Gresock’s other goals was to do the hiking with her dog, an Australian shepherd mix rescue.
“Hiking with Pepper makes some of the peaks more difficult to get to, because there is a land management system that doesn’t allow dogs on four of the trails, so I had to hike the long way around to get to two of the peaks, and that added quite a few extra miles,” she said.
“To get to two of the other peaks, I had to hike up a stream bed and intersect with another part of the trail. It added a whole other level of making it through, on top of carrying food and water for the two of us.”
Pepper gets excited when she realizes a hike is in the plans for the weekend.
“She knows what my pack is, so she sits there to see if I’m packing what I need to take her with me,” Gresock said.
Now that she has climbed all 46 of the Adirondack high peaks, Gresock’s goal is to do “the fun ones,” or the ones that she felt she didn’t ascend as well as she would have liked.
“I’m supposed to do one range called the Dix Range, which has five peaks, and the last time I tried it I made it to the top of four of the peaks in one day, but I said, ‘If I have to climb that other mountain, I’m going to cry,’ so I want to go back and climb them all in one day.”
Gresock’s father is an avid outdoorsman who accompanied his daughter on her trek to Mount Haystack on Aug. 2, which was the final peak she needed to climb to qualify as a Forty-Sixer.
“I saved the last one to go with my dad.”
Gresock said the reward for all of her hard work is achieved “anytime I get to the summit. I tell people my favorite hike is the one I’m on and my favorite peak is whatever one I’m standing on.”