With the traditional cutting of a board at the opening ceremony, the 43rd Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association Home Show kicked off Friday at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana.
The show offers about 120 booths of 70 exhibitors. It continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $3 for those age 16 or older, and attendance the next day is free with a prior admission ticket under the “too much to see, next day for free” policy.