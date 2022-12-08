Ernie and Brenda Buterbaugh, of 98 Blosser Road, Home, have joined in with their son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Missy Buterbaugh, to put on their annual display of thousands of Christmas lights and hundreds of holiday themed blow molds. The display is lit every night from now until Christmas. The public is welcome to drive by to view the lights.
