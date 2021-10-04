Homecoming weekend 2021 was a relatively quiet one, according to the Indiana Area Collaborative Team.
“Pennsylvania state police reported no calls for activity related to IUP Homecoming on Friday night,” university editor/writer Matt Burglund wrote in a report.
Indiana Borough Police Department did respond to 35 calls for service on Friday, a total of 16 fewer than in 2019, according to the report.
Six arrests were made on Friday: “One non-student for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and underage drinking; one non-student taken into custody on an arrest warrant from Butler county; one non-student for retail theft, public drunkenness and underage drinking; one IUP student and two non-students for DUI and related traffic offenses,” Burglund said in the report.
IUP police reported 20 calls for routine assistance, six more than this time in 2019.
“Of those 20, one was for underage drinking and one was for a party in a residence hall,” Burglund said. “Three students at the party will be referred to the Office of Student Support and Community Standards.”
Indiana Fire Association was called out to an automatic fire alarm on South 13th Street, but there was no fire.
A report for the hours of 3 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday showed IUP police making one arrest for disorderly conduct.
“Indiana Borough Police made five arrests,” Burglund reported. “Four for public drunkenness and one for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. One of the four people charged with public drunkenness was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Of the five people arrested, one was an IUP student.”
Burglund also said, “Pennsylvania State police reported one incident of criminal mischief, one DUI arrest and one domestic disturbance.”
Friday and Saturday saw no calls for service from White Township, Citizens’ Ambulance, IRMC and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.