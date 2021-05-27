A shelter for homeless veterans in White Township is taking on some upgrades to make it more accessible for aging residents with disabilities. A year after adding a wheelchair ramp to the rear of Veterans Parsonage, along Oakland Avenue, its board members are raising funds to install an ADA compliant parking pad, widen the doorways and build an accessible bathroom. CNB Bank, of Indiana, donated $2,500 to the cause.
Meeting to plan the work and promote a car show set for July 18 at the Parsonage were Anthony Cancro, of Indiana; junior board member Evan Clawson, of Indiana; C. Brett Stewart, vice president for commercial lending at CNB Bank; board members Adam Clawson, Indiana; Donald “DJ” Strotman, Indiana; and Vice President Kevin Lazor, Indiana.
Veterans Parsonage provides four to six months of rent-free housing, no-cost utility service and personalized job search assistance to residents.
“We try to get them jobs,” Strotman said. “We try to get them back on their feet, get them set up, allow them to stay here and start building up some paychecks. … And this is hard for somebody that maybe has only Social Security or disability.
“By having an ADA-accessible house, the Veterans Administration can send us different people. Now we have been limited; when we are ADA compliant, we can take more veterans.”