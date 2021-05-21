The inaugural Canal Town Bake-Off 2021 Homemade Cookie Challenge will be offered this year in conjunction with Saltsburg’s Canal Days, set for June 4 to 6.
The cookie contest is free to enter.
Entrants must be at least 18 years old and not employed in the culinary profession for the past five years. Entrants must submit an an original cookie recipe (drop, shaped or bar) with a recipe not previously published. Cookies must be made from scratch.
Two identical plates of 12 cookies each will be submitted, one to be judged and one to be raffled off.
One entry per person.
Cookie plates must be dropped off at the designated booth on June 6 between noon and 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage, with the cookie raffle to follow. For more information, call Kate Morris at (724) 244-9608.