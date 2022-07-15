A Homer-Center Alumni Scholarship was recently awarded to Michaela Catalano, a 2022 graduate of Homer-Center Junior Senior High School.
During her high school career, Michaela was a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, Spanish Club and Book Club. She was on the HC Observer staff and participated in track and field. She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a major in nursing.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of Ann Stipcak; Helen Bender; Patrick Orr, Class of 1977; Geneva Lazor; Steve Polinsky, Class of 1961; Cathy Polinsky; Sandy McNulty, Class of 1965; Edward Kunkle, Class of 1987; and Edward Horchar, Class of 1954.