Homer-Center Alumni Scholarships were recently awarded to Joseph Succheralli and Cameron Cavalier, 2023 graduates of Homer-Center Jr./Sr. High School.
Succheralli was a member of the National Honor Society, the football and baseball teams, SADD and the Spanish Club.
He also participated in a social skills group with students at the elementary level.
Succheralli will attend Penn State University, majoring in undergraduate studies.
He plans to become an attorney.
Cavalier was a member of the National Honor Society, SADD, and the Spanish, Fitness, Chess and Varsity Clubs.
He participated in football, baseball and peer tutoring.
Cavalier plans to attend UPJ, majoring in multimedia and digital culture.
This scholarship was funded by donations made in memory of Delores Sardone, Class of 1952; June Garonzi; Mickey Nymick, Class of ’54; Jim Yanoscsik, Class of ’55; and John Schlemmer, Class of ’69. Generous donations were also received from the classes of 1961 and 1977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.