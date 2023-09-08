Homer-Center Alumni Scholarships were recently awarded to Megan Steffey and Katlyn White, 2023 graduates of Homer-Center Junior Senior High School.
Megan Steffey was a member of the National Honor Society, the pep club and Girls Who Code. She is manager of Trendy Trades. Steffy will major in environmental engineering with a minor in political science at a four-year university.
Katlyn White attended ICTC for Digital Communication.
She is a member of the Indiana County 4-H Club, was an Indiana County Fair Queen contestant, and was the NIE cover design winner for 2022-23. She is a non-profit photographer. White will be attending Mercyhurst University, majoring in forensic science.
These scholarships were funded by donations made in memory of Delores Sardone, Class of 1952; June Garonzi; Mickey Nymick, Class of 1954; Jim Yanoscsik, Class of 1955; and John Schlemmer, Class of 1969. Generous donations were also received from the classes of 1961 and 1977.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.