Homer-Center temporary school board member swears in

E’milie Aires was sworn in as a temporary school board member Thursday after Homer-Center’s school board of directors unanimously appointed her to the position to fill a vacancy left by Michael Schmidt, who resigned Thursday.

 Nathan Zisk/Indiana Gazette

The Homer-Center school board on Thursday unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Michael Schmidt after nearly four years of service on the board.

Schmidt, whose first term would have ended in November, also served on Homer Center's Parks and Recreation board, leaving two board vacancies after his resignation. But school board members filled one of those vacancies Thursday after unanimously appointing E'milie Aires as a temporary school board member from April until November.