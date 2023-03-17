The Homer-Center school board on Thursday unanimously accepted the resignation of board member Michael Schmidt after nearly four years of service on the board.
Schmidt, whose first term would have ended in November, also served on Homer Center's Parks and Recreation board, leaving two board vacancies after his resignation. But school board members filled one of those vacancies Thursday after unanimously appointing E'milie Aires as a temporary school board member from April until November.
"It's very unfortunate that we accepted Michael's resignation tonight," said school board member Christa Pontani Palmer. "He was a good board member, and he contributed a lot to the board and the district. He was always investigating new ideas, reviewing policy, and (he) continued to keep the board updated on multiple things. ... He was a very, very good board member, and he worked very hard at it."
Multiple board members echoed Pontani Palmer's sentiments, including Misty Hunt and board president Michael Bertig.
"I would echo that as well that Mr. Schmidt provided a wealth of information," Bertig said. "He did a lot of research on various topics that we were considering, and I certainly appreciated working with him as fellow board members. He'll be missed on the board."
Also Thursday, the school board recognized a number of students for their participation in class and school extracurricular activities.
Elementary teacher Joshua Kapcoe presented the Wildcat Recognition Award to Myla Maggio, grade 1, for "always going above and beyond" when participating in class and helping peers, among other things.
High school math teacher Carly Janik presented the Wildcat Recognition Award to Isaac Ditter, grade 10, for his hard work in class and school sports. Janik said Ditter was a bright student who's "never afraid to answer the tough questions."
Pontani Palmer presented the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award for March to Alexandra Schmidt for her heavy involvement in various extracurricular activities, sports and classes. Pontani Palmer said Schmidt plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in biology and minor in forensic science.
Hunt presented the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award for February to Ashli Mumau for her outstanding work in class and band. Hunt said Mumau plans to attend IUP to major in criminology and minor in psychology.
In other news Thursday, the school board passed a number of motions and several announcements, including:
• The school board accepted an $83,073.54 bid from HD Liners LLC to replace the Homer City pool liner at the end of the coming pool season.
"The old liner is leaking and can't be salvaged," Bertig said.
• Board members unanimously accepted the resignation due to retirement of secretary to the superintendent/board secretary Rhonda Clifford after 25 years of service with the district.
• Board members unanimously accepted employing Erin Collins as the new secretary to the superintendent/board secretary, effective July 1, with the starting work salary of $40,000, and $40 per hour as board secretary.
• Board members unanimously accepted the resignation due to retirement of special education secretary Beverly Kundla after 23 years of service with the district.
• Board members unanimously approved the renewal of the district's property, general liability, school leaders legal liability, crime, automobile and excess liability coverage (package policy) for $74,518.