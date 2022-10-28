Graduates from Homer-Center and Blairsville high schools are among 12 students and recent graduates from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Communications Media that are proudly displaying hardware after winning a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences crystal pillar.
The student-led IUP-TV Sports production of the 2021 IUP Football Coal Bowl won the award for Live Sporting Event for College/University Student Productions.
Their production of the live broadcast was nominated along with a similar production by Shippensburg University students. Their productions were honored Oct. 1 in Philadelphia as part of an awards ceremony for professionals in television production by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Industry professionals in radio and television who win the NATAS competitions in various categories are awarded Emmys.
Patrick Andrei, of Homer City, was on the winning team. The son of James and Paula Andrei and a 2019 graduate of Homer-Center Junior Senior High School, Andrei is a provost’s scholar and a senior majoring in communications media at IUP. During the winning production produced on October 23, 2021, at George P. Miller Stadium in Indiana, Andrei served in the role of camera operator.
Sonya Demacek, of Blairsville, is a student in the Cook Honors College and the daughter of Darina Demacek. She is a 2020 Blairsville High School graduate and currently a junior in communications media with an emphasis on media, marketing and production. She served as a sideline reporter during the production.
The crew winning the award includes producer Gabrielle Bonnar; director Sean Seaman; technical director Zachary Vought; play-by-play announcer Alexander Donaldson; color announcer Jay McGary; replay operator Richard Tavalsky; sideline reporters Demacek and Daniel Erb; camera operators Andrei, Jada Douglass and Andrew Wharton; audio operator Tracey Edmiston; IUP’s broadcast systems specialist Chris Barber; and former Center for Media Production and Research Director Dr. Jeff Fratangeli.
Andrei, Demacek, Donaldson, Erb and Tavalsky are continuing their award-winning work this semester while broadcasting the current seasons of IUP football, volleyball, soccer, swimming and field hockey under the direction of faculty member Stephanie Keppich (M.A., Adult Education and Communication Technology, ’09). Their productions are live-streamed and viewed by fans all over the world on the PSAC digital network.