Homer-Center school board members made clear Thursday that they’re wishing for the district to be closer to the end than the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak wove through nearly every topic from committee and administrator reports to business matters voted on by the board.
The angst over the 11-month absence of normal classes, clubs and sports manifested in a lengthy chat that ended with the expected approval of a basketball tournament for sixth-graders, set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and a second date in early March in the high school gym.
A full 15 minutes of discussion focused on how Homer-Center Boosters and its leader, Nick Arone, would manage the attendance within the precise limit of 63 people governed by indoor-gathering rules set by the state, and on the assurance of proper sanitization of the gym floor, bleachers and restrooms would be achieved before students return Monday.
Directors Michael Schmidt, Joe Iezzi, Gerald Bertig, Michael Bertig, Robert Valyo and James McLoughlin, facilities director Ed Sutter and high school Principal Jody Rainey all engaged with Arone in the pandemic logistics discussion.
The tournament would be a barebones event, with no concession stand and no gate.
“This won’t be our usual tournament setup. It’s just getting them in, playing the game and getting them out,” Arone told the board members.
Concerns extended to whether the on-deck teams would have to wait in vehicles in the parking lot or remain in the lobby before their games begin.
Efficient management of the school custodial and maintenance staff to avoid overtime expenses came under question. Arone agreed to personally watch attendance by checking the rosters of the teams and coaches as they enter and exit the gym.
“Instead of debating it all at the board level, could we just approve it with the understanding that the boosters will follow guidelines for COVID and leave it at that?” Board President Michael Bertig suggested.
“These kids are part of our district and they need to play. I say we vote, let them play and pay what’s needed if necessary,” McLoughlin concluded, gaining consensus. “In the long run it will even out.”
“I don’t want to establish a belief that we will always do this for fundraising events or whatever,” Gerald Bertig said, agreeing to allow the tournament, “when our kids have lost so much in the last year. It’s not much to ask of us to allow them to have a few games and a little enjoyment.”
The board voted 8 to 0 to approve the basketball tournament. Director Vicki Smith was absent.
In other business, the board:
• Revised the school calendar to designate April 1 as a make-up day for the cancellation of classes due to snow on Feb. 9.
• Authorized the baseball and softball teams, under Coach Scott Bauer, to use the elementary school gym for practice from 4 to 7 p.m. daily as needed from March 1 to May 20.
• Commended students Jennica Black, eighth grade, and Tyler Henry, second grade, the recipients of the Wildcat Recognition Awards for February, and Jared Smyers, the Kiwanis Senior of the Month.
• Ratified the 2021-22 general operating budget for Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28. The plan outlines $3.4 million of expenses and sets the district’s share at $27,418, equal to its contribution for the current year.
• Approved the district’s participation in the ARIN Pregnant and Parenting Teens Program at a cost of $900.
• Granted an exemption from payment of $1,475.91 real estate tax by a Homer City Borough property owner certified by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans affairs as a disabled military veteran.
• Approved the district’s Teacher Equity Plan as revised Feb. 10 and the Title I Parent and Family Engagement Procedure plan.
• Approved Lisa Golec as a mentor to Amanda Johnson at a supplemental pay of $310.07.
• Approved Brieann Miller as a substitute instructional aide for the remainder of the school year.
• Approved David King, Michael Arone and Janell Butterly as volunteer softball team coaches for the upcoming spring season.
• Approved John Capitosti, Wesley Sharp, Levi McCracken, Andrew Kent, Faith Hartle, Jason Buggey and Chelsea Palmer as volunteer track coaches for the spring season.
• Agreed to pay $180 for nine students to attend the state Future Business Leaders of America virtual conference on April 13.
• Approved the administration of a civics exam by the Social Studies Department to meet requirements of Act 35 of 2018.
• Approved the district’s technology support company, CJAWS, to manage the upgrade of aging digital infrastructure in the district through E-Grant funding.
The online meeting was disrupted by uninvited participants who dropped profanities during an early presentation, ending in the most anguishing effect of the distancing measures that school officials have taken to assure health and safety. Board President Michael Bertig, holding host control over the meeting, closed the Zoom program within 10 seconds of the disruption, reopened the session about three minutes later, and resumed the meeting after eight minutes of assessing the situation and screening the readmission of expected participants.
The directors followed with calls for a rollback on state gathering limits that have prevented the board from meeting in person since last spring.