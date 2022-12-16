Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. gave an update after a school board meeting Thursday on a high school business teacher who was arrested Sunday on child pornography charges.

Charles Kirkland, 31, received four third-degree felony charges: two counts of felony child pornography and one count apiece of disseminating photos/videos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. Kirkland was a business teacher in the district as well as the yearbook adviser. He was set free on a $10,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing next week in Derry Township.