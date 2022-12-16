Homer-Center Superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. gave an update after a school board meeting Thursday on a high school business teacher who was arrested Sunday on child pornography charges.
Charles Kirkland, 31, received four third-degree felony charges: two counts of felony child pornography and one count apiece of disseminating photos/videos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. Kirkland was a business teacher in the district as well as the yearbook adviser. He was set free on a $10,000 unsecured bond pending a hearing next week in Derry Township.
“We have an employee on administrative leave,” Cecere said when asked about Kirkland. “All things that are occurring right now, nothing is related to anything here at the school district. We have combed everything and are working with law enforcement, and we are confident that we have a safe and secure campus and that we have no concerns here at the district.”
Cecere said Homer-Center has a substitute filling in for Kirkland’s classes and that the district is currently in the process of determining who will assume Kirkland’s other roles, such as his position as yearbook adviser.
In other news Thursday, Homer-Center school board members unanimously approved purchasing $1,916,000 in Certificates of Deposit from the PLGIT CD purchase program, a federally insured investment program for local government entities. Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba said current interest rates are what prompted the investment.
“We’ve been having traditional CD investments ... but with COVID and everything, interest rates obviously have declined substantially over the last couple years,” Kalemba said. “We let all those CDs expire because it just didn’t make sense to renew them at low interest rates. Now, with interest rates, you know, 4.9 percent, 5 percent over 12 months, it’s time to reinvest that money and start earning interest again for the district.”
Kalemba explained that investing in PLGIT CDs offers low risk and low penalty if the district decides to pull out.
“PLGIT is a safe, federally secured investment for a school district, so it just made sense overall based on interest rates and earnings to go that route,” Kalemba said.
Also Thursday, three Homer-Center students received awards during the student recognition portion of the school board meeting. Third-grade student Beau Romansic and 10th-grade student Alexis Mitchell received the Wildcat Recognition Award, and senior Molly Kosmack received the Kiwanis Senior of the Month award.
During the voting portion of the meeting, school board members approved a number of motions, including:
• The resolution for the Homer-Center School District’s participation in the Allegheny Intermediate Unit’s Joint Purchasing program for the 2023-24 school year
• The exoneration of the district’s tax collectors of 2022 real estate taxes resulting from the Senior Tax Exemption Program participation in 2021-22 in the amount of $308
• A field trip request for an adviser and seven students to attend the FBLA Regional Leadership Conference at IUP on Monday (Tuesday snow make-up day)
• A request for Christine Yurky and the SADD group to use the high school cafeteria/lobby for a junior high dance from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday
• Spare drivers for the 2022-23 school year: Ellen Foresman, Franklin Eckenroad (caravan driver)
• New course curriculum for grades 11-12 for AP CSA Computer Science Principles starting in the 2023-24 school year
• A request for Scott Bauer and the varsity baseball and softball teams to use the elementary gym and cafeteria for open gyms from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29; Feb. 5, 12, 19, 2023 (all Sundays)
• A request for Bauer and the varsity baseball and softball teams to use the elementary gym and cafeteria for practices as follows: Feb. 27 to April 28, Monday through Friday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, March 11, 18 and 25, 2023; April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2023.