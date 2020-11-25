The Homer-Center School District is into a prolonged Thanksgiving vacation period, partly in response to new state COVID-19 restrictions.
Students already were off Monday because of an Act 80 day for district teachers. Tuesday became a vacation day and there also is no school scheduled today, nor Thursday, Friday or Monday.
In a letter earlier this month, Superintendent Curtis Whitesel said one of the school district’s snow days will be used for today’s vacation day.
However, the district then had to decide Tuesday night how to deal with a new Pennsylvania Department of Health requirement that schools provide updated protocols for dealing with the virus in counties with substantial transmission levels. Indiana is included among those counties.
High School Principal Jody Rainey said this morning that the district will go to full remote learning from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, with a decision to be made later next week if that remote situation should continue past that date.