Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Homer-Center school board on Tuesday unanimously approved entering into an attorney-client fee contract with Frantz Law Group, of San Diego, Calif., and Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, of Butler, for a class-action lawsuit targeting a number of social media companies.

The lawsuit, which has been joined by a variety of school districts in Pennsylvania and across the nation, targets social media companies such as Meta (Facebook), TikTok, YouTube, etc. for exacerbating a mental health crisis among U.S. youths.