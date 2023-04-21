The Homer-Center school board on Tuesday unanimously approved entering into an attorney-client fee contract with Frantz Law Group, of San Diego, Calif., and Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham, of Butler, for a class-action lawsuit targeting a number of social media companies.
The lawsuit, which has been joined by a variety of school districts in Pennsylvania and across the nation, targets social media companies such as Meta (Facebook), TikTok, YouTube, etc. for exacerbating a mental health crisis among U.S. youths.
Homer-Center is seeking damages due to student feedback regarding social media’s impact on student mental health. Homer-Center is not responsible for any litigation fees in the event the lawsuit fails to recover damages.
“We are joining many school districts across the nation to pursue some sort of relief from the many challenges we face as a district,” said district superintendent Ralph Cecere. “It’s no secret that our services have grown exponentially over the past four or five years in relation to student mental health, and quite often, when we’re talking to our students, when we deal with (various) conflicts or issues they’re facing, a lot of students relay back to us that these things have their origins in social media.”
Cecere mentioned a variety of mental health issues students have connected to social media, such as anorexia, bulimia and suicide. Cecere said he’s unsure whether the lawsuit will be seeking compensatory or punitive damages, but he hopes if the district is awarded some kind of financial relief, that money will go into programs serving student needs.
“We’re still one of the earliest in this process, and our goal was just to prove that we wanted to be part of that particular lawsuit,” Cecere said. “We’re anxious to see where that goes and if we get any relief or support. ... And if (the lawsuit) happens to bring some relief to us or some financial resources, we’ll use those to benefit our students.”
In other news Thursday, the school board approved the district’s single audit report for 2022, prepared by Ronald C. McCrory, CPA, LLC. The district had a clean audit report with no findings, according to Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba.
Also Thursday, the school board unanimously passed a variety of motions, including:
• Approving the 2023-24 Indiana County Technology Center budget, with Homer-Center’s member share being $476,742, an increase of $20,600 from last year
• Accepting the resignation, due to retirement, of elementary cleaner Debra Adamsky after 20 years of service with the district
• Accepting the resignation of assistant volleyball coach Dorothy Kalinowski
• Employing student teacher Ericka Frombach as a substitute
• Approving district-wide participation in the Handle with Care Program through the Indiana County District Attorney’s office
• Approving Christine Yurky and one student to attend Pennsylvania State History Day from April 22-23 at the University of Scranton for a cost of $360
• Approving Yurky and 50 students to attend the Strike Out Vaping-Pirates Game on April 26 at PNC Park, with all costs paid by the TRU program
• Approving Yurky and eight students to attend the SADD Leadership Conference on April 28 at Purchase Line High School
• Approving Yurky and 15 students too attend Day at the Capitol from May 1-2 in Harrisburg
• Approving the landscape maintenance contract between the Homer-Center School District and Earthcraft for the practice field in the amount of $1,046.45
• Approving Jeffrey Libengood, Robin Thornsberry and Melissa Duncan as spare caravan/aide and bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year
• Approving the agreement between the Homer-Center School District and Citizens’ Ambulance Service for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $5,650
• Approving the interagency linkage agreement between the Homer-Center School District and Family Psychological Associates
• Approving the payment of $1475 to the Class of 2023 for transportation to prom
• Approving Michael Damico as a substitute teacher for homebound instruction
The board also recognized outstanding student achievements Thursday, awarding Wildcat Recognition Awards to Alexa Kanouff, kindergarten, and Branden Neal, grade 11. The board handed out two Kiwanis Senior of the Month awards to Justley Sharp and Joseph Succheralli.