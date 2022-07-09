Homer-Center Public Library has been busy this summer with children’s programs. On June 21, the library held an Amazing Oceans program at Floodway Park. During the program, the children learned about the science of sea life. A big thank you to Mad Science of Pittsburgh for leading the activities.
Story Hour is every Tuesday until July 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. Each week is a different theme from Pirates to Glo-Time to Bubbles to the Fourth of July.
Breakfast Book Club for fourth- through sixth-grade reading level is meeting every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. until July 20 and discussing the book “The Wild Robot.”
Students have been challenged to read or be read to at home and keep a weekly log of their reading. At the end of each week, they can be entered into a raffle if they meet the reading challenge.
Two more events are coming up this month for the children:
On Tuesday at 10 a.m., children can attend In Case of Emergency at the Homer City Fire Hall. During this program, children will have the chance to meet professionals and volunteers who keep our community safe — Homer City Police Chief Anthony Jellison and K-9 Officer Thor, Homer City Volunteer Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Free ice cream will be available for all children in attendance compliments of the HCVFD’s Firehouse Creamery.
Reading Time with Therapy Dogs will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at the library. Children must be registered to read to a dog for a 15-minute time slot. Register by July 25 at the library. Materials will be provided. For more information, please contact Tricia Hunyady at (724) 541-0769.