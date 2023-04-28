The Homer-Center Public Library will be holding two book signings with local authors, Janice Dembosky and Sarah Kuchma (aka LynWilly). The book signing for Dembosky is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. She will be signing her newest book, “The Runaway Roza.”
Kuchma will be signing her two children’s book, “If Puppies Had Pockets” and “If Puppies Had Backpacks,” from 10 a.m. to noon May 6.
There will be activities for the kids to do as well. Books will be available for purchase and light refreshments will be served at the book signings. For more information, please contact Tricia at (724) 541-0769.
The Homer-Center Public Library and the Homer City Community Garden and Learning Center will present a series of programs that focus on working together to learn gardening techniques.
Children in grades 2 and up, young people and adults are welcome to come to the library and garden once each month through September. Younger children may attend if accompanied by an adult.
Participants will plant, care for, harvest, prepare and cook vegetables featured in the book “Growing Vegetable Soup” by Lois Ehlert.
Related science activities, stories, songs, poems, arts and crafts will round out the 2½-hour programs.
Gardeners will be given seeds and/or living plants for at-home growing projects. Meetings are from 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19. September’s date will be announced — this is the day we eat our soup.
To register, please leave participants’ name and phone number with Julie at (724) 422-5330 or LoLeda (814) 749-8957.
