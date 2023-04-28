The Homer-Center Public Library will be holding two book signings with local authors, Janice Dembosky and Sarah Kuchma (aka LynWilly). The book signing for Dembosky is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. She will be signing her newest book, “The Runaway Roza.”

Kuchma will be signing her two children’s book, “If Puppies Had Pockets” and “If Puppies Had Backpacks,” from 10 a.m. to noon May 6.