With its strong finish at the Indiana County Academic League, the Quiz Bowl team from Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School in Homer City proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage.
The team will represent its school Friday in Rosemont, Ill., in a 108-team national competition: National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Small School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz Bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Quiz Bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.
The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in Quiz Bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
This will be Homer-Center’s first time attending the Small School National Championship Tournament. In 2018 they qualified but were not able to attend.
The SSNCT is the only Quiz Bowl national championship pitting small schools against each other. It has one division containing non-selective public schools with 500 or fewer students in their top three grades, and another division for other schools with 350 or fewer students in their top three grades.
Homer-Center may face familiar foes as Clarion, West Shamokin (from Rural Valley), and Winchester Thurston (from Pittsburgh) will also be attending.
The team, in the Traditional Public Schools Division, will be captained by Matthew Mlakar, who will be joined by David Eastman, Diana Eastman, and Sophia Eastman. The team will be coached by Christine Yurky.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at www.naqt.com/go/stats/12401 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does. You can also follow #ssnct on Twitter.