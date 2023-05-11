“Whereas, the Indiana County Commissioners are proud to honor individuals who contributed toward the well-being of Indiana County ...”

And, according to two proclamations issued by the board of commissioners at their twice-monthly meeting Wednesday, the Homer-Center Lady Wildcats and River Valley Panthers “have brought great credit upon (their) selves,” by playing their way, respectively, into the PIAA 2-A and 3-A championship games earlier this year at the Giant Center in Hershey.