And, according to two proclamations issued by the board of commissioners at their twice-monthly meeting Wednesday, the Homer-Center Lady Wildcats and River Valley Panthers “have brought great credit upon (their) selves,” by playing their way, respectively, into the PIAA 2-A and 3-A championship games earlier this year at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Both teams advanced to the state playoffs after winning District 6 titles, the Wildcats in their second consecutive 2-A title game, the Panthers “in just their second season” as River Valley, the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
The Wildcats lost to Kennedy Catholic, of Mercer County, 65-45, but still overall outscored their opponents by 1,591 to 1,178 en route to a 24-8 record.
The Panthers lost to Dunmore, of Lackawanna County, 42-30, but still overall outscored their opponents by 1,823 to 1,187 en route to a 29-3 record.
As pointed out by Commissioner Robin A. Gorman, the two schools brought only to four the number of Indiana County high schools to advance to the PIAA state championship tournament in its 103-year history.
“This is an honor,” Homer-Center head coach Nick Moore said. “I can’t thank you enough. It has been a true pleasure to coach these girls for the past two years.”
River Valley’s squad wasn’t there, even though according to the board of commissioners both schools had been invited, and two weeks ago the board was announcing it would meet this week in Courtroom No. 1, on the fourth floor of the courthouse, instead of their usual and much smaller meeting room on the second floor, to honor the two teams.
“I am not aware of any invitation,” River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell told The Indiana Gazette in an email Wednesday afternoon. “In addition, most of our girls do track and field and are at an event (Wednesday). We have invited Commissioners (R. Michael) Keith and Gorman to the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Academy (in Saltsburg) numerous times over the last year, so I am not sure of the disconnect.”
The proclamations were the first of 10 read into the record Wednesday in Courtroom No. 1. Another called attention to National Travel and Tourism Week, as well as the “critical role” played in the local economy by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, which is marking its 60th anniversary this year.
Also noted were:
• Emergency Medical Services Week (May 21-27), for which B.J. Pino of Citizens’ Ambulance remarked that “we as residents of the county are indeed blessed” by all, as the proclamation put it, of the “first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians (and) trained members of the public,” as well as the county’s public safety assets.
• National Nurses Week (May 6-12) and National Hospital Week (May 7-13), honoring Indiana Regional Medical Center for serving “our communities with integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence for over 100 years,” and its nursing staff, as headed up by Chief Nursing Officer Wendy Haislip, who said “they are committed to their patients and to the communities they serve in this county.”
• National Police Memorial Week (May 14-20) and National Peace Officer Memorial Day (May 15), both established in 1962 by the late President John F. Kennedy, honoring “law enforcement officers throughout Indiana County (who) are dedicated to preserving the security of our families, schools, and neighborhoods and enforcing the laws of the Commonwealth.” Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock welcomed it, as “there is so much negativity toward law enforcement any more.”
• Corrections Officers and Employees Week (May 7-13), established by the late President Ronald Reagan in 1984 to recognize “the corrections profession and the difficult and at times dangerous nature of corrections work.” New Indiana County Jail Warden Lesley Loveridge honored “the best corrections officers in the state” and was on hand with four of her corrections officers Wednesday.
• Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month (May 2023), honoring members of ABATE (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Pennsylvania, including Indiana County Chapter Coordinator Christine Rumbaugh, Secretary Joyce Forni and Legislative Coordinator Kimberly Myers who, as the proclamation noted, urged that “all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways within Indiana County.”
• National Bike Month (May 2023), which notes that “millions of Americans engage in bicycling as an environmentally sound form of transportation and an excellent form of fitness and quality family recreation.” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Planning Director Josh Krug called attention to “initiatives facilitated by the Indiana County Active Transportation Advisory Committee,” including today’s Bike to School Day and Safe Cyclist Safe Drive Awareness and Education Seminar, and the Walk or Bike to Work Day on May 19, which “encourage participation in active transportation modes such as biking, walking, and public transit and increase awareness of road safety for not only bicyclists but also for individuals driving motor vehicles and pedestrians.”
• Indiana County Chief Deputy Probation Officer James Decker joined speech pathologist Peggy Fuller from Audiological and Speech Associates of Indiana to discuss Stuttering Awareness Week (May 8-13). Decker told the county commissioners and others in the audience in county Courtroom No. 1 that “you can do anything you want,” even if you stutter, pointing to such examples as Sir Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Albert Einstein. According to the proclamation, “stuttering is a form of verbal diversity and should be recognized as simply a different way of speaking.” The proclamation said about one percent of the world’s population stutters, including three million Americans.
