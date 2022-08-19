Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Homer-Center school board members said their farewells to district Superintendent Curtis Whitesel after unanimously voting to approve his resignation during a regular board meeting Thursday.

Whitesel’s resignation goes into effect Oct. 1, which means September’s school board meeting will be his last as superintendent. The former principal at Mount Union Area School District, Whitesel was hired as Homer-Center’s superintendent in October 2019, only a few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.