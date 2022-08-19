Homer-Center school board members said their farewells to district Superintendent Curtis Whitesel after unanimously voting to approve his resignation during a regular board meeting Thursday.
Whitesel’s resignation goes into effect Oct. 1, which means September’s school board meeting will be his last as superintendent. The former principal at Mount Union Area School District, Whitesel was hired as Homer-Center’s superintendent in October 2019, only a few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitesel is leaving his position at Homer-Center to take on a superintendent role at Bald Eagle Area School District in Centre County, and to take care of family.
“We’re sorry to see Curt go,” said board member James McLoughlin. “You know, we found him, we pulled him from Mount Union, and I think he’s going back home to take care of his family, which we respect. ... I think you did well during your time here, and we’re hoping that you can help us find a replacement to fill your shoes.”
Nearly every board member echoed McLoughlin’s sentiments.
“We’re going to miss you,” said board member Daniel Fabin, “and thank you for leading us through COVID. I think that was a very tough time, but you helped make those tough decisions, and the right ones, so thank you for your service here.”
Board member Vicki Smith said Whitesel handled many tough decisions during his nearly three years as superintendent, executing those decisions “with grace and professionalism.” Smith emphasized the importance of hiring an effective superintendent and said she wasn’t looking forward to selecting a new one.
“I’m not looking forward to hiring another superintendent,” Smith said. “This will be No. 5 that we’ve had during the time that I’ve been here, and it’s not an easy process. It’s very time consuming, but it’s very important, and Curt has done a really good job for us. ... I really appreciate the way you’ve handled our district.”
In other news Thursday, board members approved hiring for a number of positions, including:
• Sydney Edwards as a substitute English teacher effective Aug. 22-Dec. 21.
• Shannon Garcia as a cafeteria worker effective Aug. 22 at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.75 per hour with a 60 day probationary period.
• Joseph Iezzi Jr. as assistant football coach for $2,701.16 in extra pay.
• Gary Shepard as head softball coach for $3,259.45 in extra pay.
• Randy Thomas as assistant softball coach for $2,565.22 in extra pay.
• Dorothy Kalinowski as assistant volleyball coach for $2,564.19 in extra pay.
• Sandy Shamberger Jr. as high cheer sponsor for $2,341.08 in extra pay.
• Christine Yurky as stage manager/stage crew manager for $1,863.73 in extra pay.
• Kurt Krejocic and Brianne Major as co-athletic directors for $3,251.14 in extra pay for each.
• Katie Strong to oversee the elementary yearbook for $380.06 in extra pay.
• Jon Buchanan as marching band tech No. 2 for $1,577.32 in extra pay.
• Deanne Magolis, Tony Buffone and Laura Ramsey as mentors for $318.57 in extra pay for each.
• Katie Brashear as student council co-advisor/usher’s club for $1,331.38 in extra pay.
• Charles Kirkland as yearbook advisor for $3,394.35 in extra pay.
• Courtney Scherf to assist with NHS for $637.16 in extra pay.
• Erin Hildebrand as the elementary HCAC technology assistant for $500 in extra pay.
• Christine Yurky as the high school HCAC technology assistant for $500 in extra pay.
• Cindy Scott as the high school HCAC liaison for $500 in extra pay.
• Carie Cavalier as game manager for $1,550.66 in extra pay.
• Patricia Moorhead as the full year day-to-day high school substitute.
• Stephanie Wilson and Kristianna Shearer as paraprofessionals at the starting salary of 90 percent of $11.25 per hour with a 60-day probationary period.
• Katie Yancy as an elementary special education teacher Step I Level II Masters at the starting salary of $68,895 effective Aug. 29.
Board members approved various other motions Thursday, including:
• Increasing the school security officer hourly wages to $23.50 per hour for the lead officer and $22.00 per hour for daytime and activity security officers.
• Allowing Jon Stolarz and one student to attend the All Nationals Band competition Nov. 2-6 in National Harbor, Md., which will cost the district $2,350 and the price of one substitute for three days.