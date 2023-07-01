Secretary to the superintendent and board secretary Rhonda Clifford retires from Homer-Center

Homer-Center superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. presented a large gift basket of wine, pillows and other items to former secretary to the superintendent/board secretary Rhonda Clifford. Clifford served under five superintendents during her 25 years with the district before resigning due to retirement in March. Thursday’s school board meeting was her last meeting as secretary with the district. Through tears, the school board said their goodbyes to Clifford on Thursday and celebrated her tenure with the district with cake after the meeting.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

The Homer-Center School District Board of Directors, in a 5-3 vote Thursday, approved the district’s 2023-24 final budget of $19,795,119 with a 4 percent increase in real estate taxes.

The district’s final budget deviated somewhat from the preliminary budget the board approved last month. The final budget included a $24,329 increase in expenditures as well as a 1 percent decrease in real estate taxes compared to the preliminary budget. The final millage rate also changed from 17.5945 mills in the preliminary budget to 17.4270 mills in the final budget.