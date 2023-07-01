The Homer-Center School District Board of Directors, in a 5-3 vote Thursday, approved the district’s 2023-24 final budget of $19,795,119 with a 4 percent increase in real estate taxes.
The district’s final budget deviated somewhat from the preliminary budget the board approved last month. The final budget included a $24,329 increase in expenditures as well as a 1 percent decrease in real estate taxes compared to the preliminary budget. The final millage rate also changed from 17.5945 mills in the preliminary budget to 17.4270 mills in the final budget.
The final budget accounted for $19,050,000 in revenues, leaving a roughly $734,000 deficit. Though, $500,000 of that deficit reflects money set aside in reserve for emergencies. So, the deficit the district would have to cover from its fund balance is actually around $234,000, according to Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba.
“That is a $734,000 variance, but $500,000 of that is just a reserve amount for emergencies, unexpected costs,” Kalemba said. “We would anticipate covering about $234,000 out of fund balance for next school year. We typically don’t touch that amount (reserved for emergencies).”
The 4 percent increase in real estate taxes would bring around $200,000 into the district.
The board was split on whether to approve the budget’s 4 percent tax increase. Although all the board members agreed the district needed more money, some board members wanted to take a more conservative approach.
“To me, you can always use more money,” said Gerald Bertig, board member and assistant treasurer. “This is not an extravagant budget. And we know, as buildings get older, there’s going to be more and more repairs needed. But, that’s not the argument. To me, the argument is a matter of when, and we still have not been running deficits at the end of the day, at the close of each fiscal year. ...
“We haven’t hit the point of a structural deficit yet, and I think that should be the key deciding factor of when it’s a must to raise taxes.”
Other board members, however, wanted to approve a 4 percent tax increase now to cushion the blow in future years, given inflation as well as the expected closure of the Homer City Generation LP electric power plant, which brings money into the district.
“My concern is if we do nothing now, and with the insecurity we face with (the Homer City power plant closure) just down the road from us, next year will be much more of a paying point for a lot of folks in our district,” said board member Alan Shank. “I’m a property owner, as most of us are, and I get it. It’s not going to be fun on the whole this year, but I think a larger (tax increase) next year, the coming year following that, would be much more detrimental not just to our enrollment numbers, student body and population, (but) to the communities we service in general.
“So, I think as much of a paying point as it is now, to do it now allows us to provide a softer landing later.”
Despite the split approach, most of the board members said they understood where each member was coming from. Many of the board members emphasized that the way in which Homer-Center is funded by the state puts the district at a disadvantage when creating the budget, but despite that, the district made the best out of a difficult situation.
“I did a little quick math, as I like to do, and if you look at other neighboring districts’ tax rates and subsidy rates, if we had (state) subsidies similar to theirs, in every case our tax rate would be the same or lower than what they’re levying,” Gerald Bertig said. “So, that certainly underscores the fact we’re budgeting carefully and doing a good job here.
“Our budgeting and our fiscal management (is) a shining example of being done well, and I appreciate that, so (the tax increase is) certainly not about any of that.”
After three failed motions to either approve or amend the final budget, the school board approved the final budget as it was initially presented in a 5-3 vote, with board members Gerald Bertig, Michael Bertig and E’milie Aires voting against the motion. Board member James McLoughlin was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
Also Thursday, the board passed a number of motions as well as made a number of announcements, including:
• In a teary and heartfelt exchange, each board member said their goodbyes to secretary to the superintendent/board secretary Rhonda Clifford after 25 years of service with the district. Clifford resigned due to retirement in March, but Thursday’s board meeting was her last as secretary. Each of the board members shared their stories about how Clifford helped them during their time with the district. District superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. shared his stories, too, along with letters to Clifford from former Homer-Center superintendents.
“It’s a great group of people here, and you have to acknowledge that, and you have to appreciate what this community and this school district stands for,” Clifford said. “To me, it’s my heart. It always has been, and it always will be. You know, I’ll see you in the neighborhood. I don’t like goodbyes, so I’ll see you in the neighborhood.”
• The board approved the following as volunteer football coaches for the 2023-24 season: Gene Raymond, TJ Tagliati, Tyler Dunn and Chris Graham.
• The board approved employing the following for supplemental positions for the
2023-24 school year: Matthew Wilson, assistant track coach; Sandy Shamberger, head cheerleading coach; and Tara Duckworth, assistant cheerleading coach.
• The board granted tenure to the following teachers who have completed three years of satisfactory service to the district: Christopher Garritano, high school instruction technology/media/PLTW teacher, and Chelsea Palmer, high school English teacher.
• The board employed Autumn Shafron as the elementary art teacher at the starting salary of $57,242.
• The board employed John Rupert as an elementary teacher at the starting salary of $67,920.
• The board employed Hannah Gnagey as a BCIT teacher at the starting salary of $72,805.
• The board employed Brandon Vought as a physics teacher at the starting salary of $57,242.
• The board employed Caitlyn Brashear a biology teacher at the starting salary of $60,742.
• The board approved the annual wage increases for the central office administrative secretaries of 2.65 percent for the 2023-24 school year.
