Homer Center sign 002.JPG

Stock news photos. Homer Center High School sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Homer-Center school board, in a 7-2 vote, approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget of $19,770,790 with a 5 percent increase in real estate taxes Thursday.

The preliminary budget, which shows a roughly $690,000 deficit, is approximately $858,000 more than the district’s 2022-23 final budget. The 2023-24 preliminary budget has a 17.59 millage rate, opposed to the 16.76 millage rate from the 2022-23 final budget.