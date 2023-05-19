The Homer-Center school board, in a 7-2 vote, approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget of $19,770,790 with a 5 percent increase in real estate taxes Thursday.
The preliminary budget, which shows a roughly $690,000 deficit, is approximately $858,000 more than the district’s 2022-23 final budget. The 2023-24 preliminary budget has a 17.59 millage rate, opposed to the 16.76 millage rate from the 2022-23 final budget.
The 2023-24 preliminary budget the school board approved Thursday also includes a wage tax of .9 percent, a real estate transfer of .5 percent and a $5 local services tax.
Homer-Center business manager Gregg Kalemba said the 5 percent tax increase is a result of price increases across the board as well as the fact Homer-Center receives a smaller portion of state monies compared to neighboring school districts.
“(We’re facing) increased costs all across the board, whether it be in supplies or special education costs, and healthcare alone has been a dramatic increase for two straight years,” Kalemba said. “The unique scenario right now is that we’re one of about a dozen schools or handful of schools ... (that) reached a specific poverty metric in the basic ed formula that gave us a dramatic increase this year, but we don’t qualify for that next year, so we could actually lose state funding in a worst-case scenario next year.”
School board president Michael Bertig and board member Gerald Bertig were the only two board members to vote against the preliminary budget Thursday. Gerald Bertig said he voted against the preliminary budget because he wanted to take a more optimistic approach, hoping the state will provide enough money that a tax increase won’t be necessary.
“The problem, as always, is we have to enact our budget before they come to a conclusion in Harrisburg,” Gerald Bertig said. “I’m just choosing to take a more optimistic view that our state subsidy may grow significantly enough to alleviate the need for this size of a tax increase right now.”
Gerald Bertig emphasized that a key issue with the district’s budget is the level of state funding Homer-Center receives compared to surrounding districts.
“I’m not passing judgment on those who feel differently because we all put significant work into (the preliminary budget) ... and there are good points on both sides,” Gerald Bertig said. “I just feel, and I’m hoping, that we continue to make our case for more state funding. As I’ve been saying for years, that’s our biggest problem, that we get so much less than our neighbors here, and it really, really impacts us. It’s not fair comparatively to our taxpayers.”
Michael Bertig said he voted against the preliminary budget for similar reasons.
“I see no reason to raise taxes based on the fact that past budgets have shown a deficit, and then when the actual numbers come in later, we tend to show a net gain,” Michael Bertig said.
Also Thursday, the Homer-Center school board provided a public statement regarding the expected closure of the Homer City Generating Station, which could cause real estate tax increases in future district budgets.
“Unsurprisingly, news (of the expected closure) is causing speculation and concern about the future of our district,” the statement read. “Now more than ever, we look to our state leaders to assist us by rectifying our extreme local disadvantage in school funding, which for decades has been an even bigger problem than the power plant’s closure.
“What we can say emphatically is with the continued support and understanding of our community, the existence of the Homer-Center School District will not be threatened by this closure. We existed long before there was a Homer City Generating Station and plan to continue to do so without it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.