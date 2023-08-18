The Homer-Center School District board of directors gave updates on a couple infrastructure projects during a regular school board meeting Thursday.
Board President Michael Bertig said the Homer City Pool will undergo some renovations after the pool closes next week for the end of the pool season.
In October 2022, board members unanimously approved contributing $6,125.05 to parks and recreation for the district’s one-third share of a 15 percent local match grant to repair and replace Homer City’s public pool liner. The $122,000 grant and 15 percent match will go toward concrete repairs and pool liner installation.
“The old pool liner is getting to be in bad shape and needed to be replaced,” Bertig said. “We certainly thank our local representatives, our state representatives, for helping us to secure a grant to keep the community pool open because otherwise, without that money, we would not be able to fund such a massive project, and the pool would have to close.”
Bertig said there’s no timeline as to when the pool will undergo repairs, but he said the renovations should be completed and the pool should be ready to open by the beginning of the next pool season, which coincides with the end of Homer-Center’s school year.
“(The) concrete work has to be done first, and then the liner can be installed,” Bertig said. “(The project will be completed) before the start of the next pool season. We don’t have an exact date, but we obviously have a lot of time.”
Board member James McLoughlin gave an update on a wall repair project for the once-crumbling wall in front of the district’s kindergarten playground.
The board unanimously approved contracting with architect Thomas R. Harley to repair the wall in February. The project, which was not to exceed $8,000 out of the district’s general fund, is nearly complete, according to McLoughlin, but requires some finishing touches before students can use that area.
“We had an old wall out there ... (that) was deteriorating for years,” McLoughlin said. “We tried to knock the wall kind of halfway down and maybe build on top of that and use its foundation, and we found out as they moved forward, we had to take the whole wall out.”
McLoughlin said the wall has since been replaced. The board was hoping the project would be finished by the start of the new school year, but due to back order, the work won’t likely be completed for another three to four weeks.
“They took the whole wall out, put another wall in, and then we’re going to fence it in on top of that,” McLoughlin said. “Then, we’re going to put a rubberized surface down where the kids can go out and play. That’s the only holdup on this project right now. I think they’re a little back-ordered on the rubberized surface, so maybe in three to four weeks they’ll hopefully get it done.
“In the meantime, I think the kindergarten, they’ll be able to utilize some other areas in the school for the kids to get out until that gets done.”
In other news Thursday, Homer-Center superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. said the district is still accepting applications for secondary math and secondary special ed teachers; although, the application window is closing. Those interested in applying to either position can find details on the district’s Facebook page or website, Cecere said.
“(People) are welcome to apply for either one of those positions, but we are winding down applications, and we’re getting ready to conduct interviews in the very near future,” Cecere said.
Also Thursday, the school board passed a number of items of business, including:
• Approving the English Language Development Teacher Memorandum of Agreement with the ARIN Intermediate Unit for the 2023-24 school year. The FTE cost is a $10,780 increase from last year.
• Approving Turner’s Dairy as the dairy vendor for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving Hershey’s Ice Cream as the ice cream vendor for the 2023-24 school year.
• Accepting the resignation from Brianne Major as a secondary math teacher and co-athletic director.
“She is an amazing teacher,” said board member Christa Pontani Palmer. “She is a true asset to our district, to our students, and she will be missed greatly. ... I know she will be successful in her future and I wish her the best.”
• Approving Lori Nace as a caravan driver for Smith Bus Company.
• Employing Michael Damico as the full-time substitute in the high school for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving the swim co-op between Homer-Center School District and Penns Manor School District for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving Jonathan Buchanan for the indoor percussion director position.
• Approving Danielle McCormick as an assistant band director for the marching band.
• Approving Randy Thomas for a game manager supplemental position.
• Approving Jon Stolarz as the director of bands and the marching band/competition band director.
• Approving Homer-Center superintendent Ralph Cecere Jr. to attend the PASA/PSBA School Leadership Conference from Oct. 15 to 18 in the Poconos with a total cost to the district of $1,244.80.
• Approving the bid from K&K Jewart Electric for the High School Auditorium light project at an estimated cost of $2,764.72 with half payable to start and the remaining amount paid at completion.
• Approving an exemption of real estate taxes for a disabled veteran in accordance with Article VIII of the Pennsylvania Constitution.
• Approving the agreement with IUP Conference Services for use of facilities for Homer-Center swim team meets and practices.
• Approving a 5 percent salary increase under Section 4 “Salary Formula” of the business managers’ contract of employment.
• Approving the revised annual finance report for the 2021-22 school year.
• Employing Clint Elias as a safety and security officer.
• Employing Durenna Pierce as the long-term elementary music substitute covering maternity leave.
• Employing Brittany Cobaugh as the special education secretary at a starting rate of $13.85 per hour.
• Employing Kate DeRose as an elementary secretary at a starting rate of $13.85 per hour.
• Approving Scott Bauer in the supplemental position of co-athletic director for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving Alex Detwiler as an assistant band director for the marching band.
• Approving Elsie Rouser as the assistant volleyball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approving Sherri Williams as the head volleyball coach.
