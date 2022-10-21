Homer-Center school board President Michael Bertig announced on Thursday that a book three parents had protested during the board’s regular meeting in September would remain part of a 10th-grade English class’ curriculum.
During the September board meeting, the three parents claimed the TEDx Talk “How Embracing Tolerance has Failed Us” by Dr. Kristen Donnelly and the book “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely promoted “anti-police ... anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-nuclear family and anti-White male” agendas.
“So, the board directed the administration as well as the board’s academic committee to investigate the novel ‘All American Boys,’” Bertig said. “The board received an equal number of comments for and against the novel. The administration confirmed that the novel was correctly adopted within the board’s curriculum adoption policy. According to board policy 105.2, parents and students may ask for novels to be substituted, and that was always an option in the case of ‘All American Boys.’”
In a hope to be as transparent as possible, Bertig said the board plans to adopt a new policy that would require teachers to post a list of frequently used curriculum materials on Sapphire, the district’s pupil-management software; Google Classroom; or both. The policy would not go into effect until next year, according to Bertig.
In other news Thursday, board members unanimously approved that the district contribute $6,125.05 to Homer-Center parks and recreation for the district’s one-third share of a 15 percent local match amount grant requirement to repair and replace Homer City’s public pool liner.
“There was a grant specifically for parks and rec projects from the state that we applied for, and they awarded us that grant,” said board member Michael Schmidt. “It was $122,000, so we have to come up with 15 percent of that locally. So, we’re asking the borough, township and the school district to each contribute 5 percent to make up that 15 percent match.”
The public pool was built in the late ’40s and is “beginning to show its age,” according to Schmidt. And although it has been only a few years since the pool liner was last replaced, the grant money would also cover concrete repairs, which Schmidt believes would resolve the pool’s present liner issues.
“The liner’s leaking, and we have some concrete issues behind the liner,” Schmidt said. “So, we have to do some concrete work, and then we have to put in a new liner. ... The concrete’s been there, as far as I know, since the late ’40s. So, I think that’s the issue that we’re having. We have some ground water infiltration, so the liner should have lasted longer, but the concrete behind it is the issue. Hopefully, this will take us another 40 years and we don’t have to worry about it.”