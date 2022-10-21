Homer-Center-sign-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Homer-Center school board President Michael Bertig announced on Thursday that a book three parents had protested during the board’s regular meeting in September would remain part of a 10th-grade English class’ curriculum.

During the September board meeting, the three parents claimed the TEDx Talk “How Embracing Tolerance has Failed Us” by Dr. Kristen Donnelly and the book “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely promoted “anti-police ... anti-American, anti-capitalist, anti-nuclear family and anti-White male” agendas.