The Homer-Center School District board of directors on Thursday quietly revised other plans for the restart of classes on Aug. 31.
That’s the first day students will have been in the classrooms since March 13, and the district’s state-required health and safety plan, which first was approved in July, was reapproved with revisions based on recent orders from Harrisburg.
The Wolf administration one week ago laid out procedures for districts to follow when students or staff members are diagnosed with COVID-19 infections and on Monday issued more strict requirements for students in school to both wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart from one another when in the school buildings.
The board also ratified a resolution that declares the COVID-19 pandemic poses an emergency for the district teaches, students and staff — for as long as four years — and authorizes the superintendent to unilaterally design education plans to bring the district into compliance with state requirements to provide 990 hours of instruction to secondary students in whatever form the district decides is most appropriate to protect the health and safety of the students.
In other business, the Homer-Center board:
• Hired Catherine Fackler as an instructional aide at a salary of $9.94 an hour for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Ratified an agreement with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to offer clinical experience for nursing students for five years ending July 31, 2025.
• Approved an agreement with Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit to administer the district’s student assistance program for the coming school year.
• Retroactively approved the use of the elementary school gym for the marching band to hold summer camp, in the event of bad weather, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Aug. 3 to 7 and 10 to 14.
• Denied requests by the football parents association to use the high school large-group instruction room for parent meetings and to use the high school cafeteria to serve team meals on Thursdays Aug. 27 through Nov. 19.
• Reached agreement with AnyDesk, an online software service that will allow as many as 20 district administrators to log in to their district office computers from home to carry out district business for a fee of $2,700.
• Moved Suzanne Bernd from a 4-hour, 9-month cafeteria worker to a 6-hour, 9-month position effective at the start of the school year.
The Homer-Center board also approved the Smith Transportation bus routes; lists of primary bus drivers, spare bus drivers and substitute teachers; and a series of supplemental contracts including:
• Department coordinators Christine Yurky (social studies), Lisa Adams (science), Deanne Magolis (language arts), Sarah Cook (mathematics), Mark Pangonis (health and physical education), William Tonkin (special education), Jon Stolarz (electives) and Kristin Curci (student services) at $517.80 each for the year
• Elementary art club advisor Greg Hartnett, $363.60
• Elementary newspaper advisor Cathy Hays, $363.60
• Elementary yearbook advisors Nicole Neal and Celeste Keefe, $260.58 each
• FBLA advisor Charles Kirkland, $620.14
• Homecoming coordinator Deanne Magolis, $274.72
• Director of bands Jon Stolarz, $3,350.17
• Marching band tech No. 1 Chellise Stolarz, $1,535.20
• Marching band tech No. 2 Bridget Sagolla-Slamp, $1,535.20
• Indoor percussion lead tech Chellise Stolarz, $1,381.68
• Indoor guard lead tech Bridget Sagolla-Slamp, $1,381.68
• Director of vocal arts Laura Root, $1,150.39
• Mentor teachers Laura Goodnack, Lisa Adams, Brittney Dominick, Christopher Garritano, Chris Yurky at $310.07 each and Chelsea Palmer and Deanne Magolis at $133.32 each
• Junior class advisor and prom coordinator Chris Yurky, $1,451.37
• Musical director Meriann Lee, $2,301.79
• Musical director assistant 1 Jon Stolarz, $1,535.20
• Musical director assistant 2 Chellise Stolarz, $1,511.97
• Musical musicians, 10 total, Ivy McComsey and nine to be named later, $178.77 each
• Musical piano accompanist Chellise Stolarz, $307.04
• Musical set design/construction and props, Jeremy Lee, $716.09
• Musical choreographer Meriann Lee, $512.07
• Newspaper advisor Deanne Magolis, $1,659.43
• Senior class advisor Karen Woods, $2,671.45
• Senior class play director Deanne Magolis, $1,955.36
• Senior play set design/construction and props, Chris Yurky, $716.09
• State manager and stage crew manager Jon Stolarz, $1,813.96
• Student council co-advisor and ushers club advisors Cindy Scott and Lisa Adams, $1,295.83 each
• SADD sponsor Christine Yurky, $827.19
• Yearbook advisor Robert Stossel, $3,303.71
• Youth & Government advisor, Chris Yurky, $825.17
• National Honor Society advisor Karen Woods, $620.14
• Mock trial advisor Chris Yurky, $825.17
• High school gifted counselor Chris Yurky, $1,727.10
• Elementary gifted counselor Wendy Gallo, $1,032.22
• Interact club advisor Steven Hall, $1,279.67
• Tenth grade advisor, Steven Hall, $614.08
• Cheerleader sponsor Kristy Harper $1,140.29
• Cheerleader sponsor junior high, Corin Taylor, $1,139.28
• Head baseball coach Scott Bauer, $3,172.41
• Assistant baseball coach Kurt Krejocic, $2,496.72
• Head boys’ basketball coach Paul Pohley, $5,486.32
• Assistant boys’ basketball coaches Matthew Wilson and Tony Arone, $2,495.71 each
• Head boys’ track coach Michael Gentile, $5,152.01
• Assistant boys’ track coach David Cook, $2,495.71
• Head cross country coach Matthew Rodkey, $3,395.52
• Head football coach Gregory Page, $6,158.98
• First assistant football coach Tony Arone, $3,806.69
• Assistant football coaches Michael Arone, Gene Raymond and Matthew Wilson, $2,629.03 each
• Head girls’ basketball coach Thomas Lasher, $5,486.32
• First assistant girls’ basketball coach Robert Worcester, $3,806.69
• Assistant girls’ basketball coaches David Cook and Michael Arone, $2,495.71 each
• Head girls’ track coach Matthew Rodney, $5,152.01
• Assistant girls’ track coach Carly Meholic, $2,495.71
• Head softball coach Matthew Wilson, $3,172.41
• Assistant softball coach Adam Marshall, $2,496.72
• Head volleyball coach Hope Fye, $3,794.57
• Assistant volleyball coach Sherri Williams, $2,495.71
• Junior high volleyball coaches Levi McCracken and Shannon Kimmel, $1,485.71 each
• Athletic director Robert Stossel, $3,164.33
• Athletic department game managers Anthony Buffone and Steven Hall, $1.444.30 each