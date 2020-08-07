CENTER TOWNSHIP — A plan for guarding the health and safety of Homer-Center School District students, teachers and staff has been adopted by the school board in advance of the planned Aug. 31 opening of classes for the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s 16-page plan for re-opening the elementary and secondary schools, for the first time since Friday, March 13, lays out conditions under “green,” “yellow” and “red” phase operations to be dictated by the state.
The Homer-Center board declared the district to be in the green phase at a recent special meeting, and board President Michael Bertig cautioned that “green” is not the same as “business as usual.”
Not all students will attend class five days a week, but the green phase allows the most liberal choices for parents to decide what’s best for their kids.
Attending classes in the buildings every day is an option, but social distancing, use of face masks and other precautions against the spread of coronavirus will be in place.
“Green does not mean that we are returning to normal,” Bertig told the Gazette.
Students have the option to stay at home and log online to view classes, live and in progress in the school classrooms, in what educators call “synchronous” education — taking instruction at the same time and pace as their classmate in camera-equipped classrooms. The district will use Google Classroom and SeeSaw apps for synchronous learning.
A third choice also allows students to stay at home and join the Homer-Center Academy of Choice, a customized cyberschool of Homer-Center curriculum offered in what educators call “asynchronous” fashion, meaning that students can follow the online lessons at their own pace and convenience.
All the choices are available during the green phase.
The five-day in-school education system would be scaled back to a blend of in-person and online instruction if the area falls back to the yellow phase.
If the phase goes to red, the school buildings would close and all education would be offered online.
Homer-Center’s health and safety plan describes in great detail the procedures for personal sanitizing and protection against the COVID-19 virus, classroom and common areas cleaning and disinfecting procedures, the implications for students and teachers with disabilities or other chronic health conditions and vulnerabilities.
Cafeteria guidelines call for serving meals for students in classrooms, spacing students 6 feet apart — zigzagged across from one another — in the dining hall, requiring hand washing before and after eating, use of disposable plates and utensils, and distribution of box meals.
Safety for busing is detailed in the plan. Students would be checked for symptoms before boarding buses, siblings would sit together, students would take seats from the back to the front, at two students per seat, and with no one in the front seats of the buses.
The district, through the plan, encourages parents to transport students to school whenever possible.
The plan is online at the district website.
At the same special board meeting when directors promoted the in-house Academy of Choice for cyber learning, district officials discouraged parents from enrolling their children in commercial cyberschools that, according to school administrators, rob the public tax-funded schools of the state subsidy money awarded for local education of each student.
“Online cyberschools claim that they offer free tuition, but they actually bill school districts per student, which harms the entire community,” Bertig said. Students enrolled in outside online cyberschools costs Homer-Center about $14,000 for each student in regular education and $33,000 per student in a special education program.
Administrators at Homer-Center, Indiana and many other districts have lobbied state lawmakers to revise the subsidy formula to recognize that the actual cost of educating a student online is less than the amount the state provides to public schools for in-person education.
Bertig said families may find evidence of the effectiveness of cyberschool education online at futurereadypa.org.