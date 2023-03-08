HOMER CITY — Fears of further tax rate increases and heated debate over police procedures dominated Homer City Borough council discussion Tuesday as town leaders planned for a dramatic increase in the borough’s financial obligation to the police pension fund.
Council will study a Finance Committee proposal to reduce part-time officers’ working hours, allow no police overtime work except in an emergency, forego the purchase of a direly needed new police car and redeem a certificate of deposit for about $7,000. The money saved would go toward the one-time cost of a “buyback” of Police Chief Anthony Jellison’s military service to count toward his eligibility for retirement at full pension.
Under terms of a buyback, both Jellison and the borough are required to pay into the pension fund an amount representing what would have been paid years ago, if Jellison had been enrolled in the plan two years earlier than his actual enrollment date.
Jellison is required to pay $28,800 and the borough would pay $21,800.
A month ago when council approved Jellison’s request for the buyback, an independent pension analysis forecast the borough’s hit at $12,800.
But a subsequent review by the Pennsylvania auditor general’s office assessed the borough’s share at $9,000. That’s because the ratio of the money in the fund compared to the amount needed to pay all obligations if due today places the fund in “moderately distressed” status. The higher payment would lift the plan to “mildly distressed” status.
Borough Council President Matt Black lamented the increase the borough would face to keep the pension fund afloat after Jellison retires, which is generally expected to be in 2025.
“In two years, we’re going to have to re-examine that after Tony retires. ... The police department might not be here,” Black said. “I will not in any way shape or form … go for another tax increase. I have been getting so much flack for the last tax increase, it’s unbelievable. People who have lived in this town a long time … their taxes are going up over $200 a year because of this.”
Black emphasized that he didn’t begrudge Jellison or former police chief Louis Sacco their right to collect a pension under terms of the Homer City police labor contract. But he said the pension fund was set up “on the reckless side because nobody considered the financial impact it would have on the borough in the future. Right now it is crippling … to the borough finances.”
Attorney Kevin Gaydos, representing solicitor Michael Supinka, advised council to vote on nothing until the obligation can be confirmed.
Jellison disputed some of the figures Black cited in his grim assessment of the borough’s future.
Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr. questioned how council could impose the austerity measures on police department operations, when Mayor Arlene Wanatosky is the administrator of the department.
Members of council said the board could direct the mayor to cut the officers’ hours.
Wanatosky, in turn, questioned the validity of the money-saving proposal, and accused council of violating the Sunshine Act. The Finance Committee met at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 to devise the plan, contrary to the borough’s legal advertisement that committees would meet only at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“Some of us can’t make it then,” Black said. “We’ll have the solicitor look into that.
“But if you want to start being nitpicky,” Black held up a handful of photos, raising his voice, and told Wanatosky that the police department has failed to enforce violations of borough nuisance ordinance.
“I’m sick and tired of seeing all this stuff going on. I’m getting a little upset over this right now because I’m seeing so much junk on properties and nothing is being done,” Black said. “We pay thousands of dollars for the officers and they’re not enforcing any of it. I’ve had it.”
Wanatosky said police enforce ordinances when they receive complaints.
Jellison told Black that he investigated the complaints Black raised and found the situations were not infractions.
Jellison also defended his decision to clear a street of a group of kids playing street hockey as a violation of the loitering ordinance, but Black said police department tradition has been to overlook the practice.
Councilman Ken “Cal” Cecconi told Black that he’s not entitled to make his own rules “just because you’re president” about how the police work.
“Next time I’ll have a house full of people here,” Black said.
Discussion circled back to the recommendation to cash in a CD to make the pension fund payment. Council members questioned whether the borough’s allocation of federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds could be spent to bail out the pension obligation.
Gaydos told council he would research whether a pension fund payment is an eligible expense for the COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.