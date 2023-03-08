Homer City Police 002.jpg

HOMER CITY — Fears of further tax rate increases and heated debate over police procedures dominated Homer City Borough council discussion Tuesday as town leaders planned for a dramatic increase in the borough’s financial obligation to the police pension fund.

Council will study a Finance Committee proposal to reduce part-time officers’ working hours, allow no police overtime work except in an emergency, forego the purchase of a direly needed new police car and redeem a certificate of deposit for about $7,000. The money saved would go toward the one-time cost of a “buyback” of Police Chief Anthony Jellison’s military service to count toward his eligibility for retirement at full pension.

