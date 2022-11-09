Homer City Area Business Association
Submitted photo

The Homer City Area Business Association recently was awarded a $2,500 grant from Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving for the Hoodlebug Festival. The donation was presented at Ideal Market in Homer City. Pictured, from left, are Lori Hebenthal, store manager; Tony Perman; Penny Perman; Dave Mercia, store owner; Lynn Wheland, PA Skill representative; Patty Kois and Sherry Renosky.

