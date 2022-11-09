The Homer City Area Business Association recently was awarded a $2,500 grant from Pennsylvania Skill Charitable Giving for the Hoodlebug Festival. The donation was presented at Ideal Market in Homer City. Pictured, from left, are Lori Hebenthal, store manager; Tony Perman; Penny Perman; Dave Mercia, store owner; Lynn Wheland, PA Skill representative; Patty Kois and Sherry Renosky.
Homer City business association receives grant
- Submitted photo
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms
- Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
- Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems
- Homer City business association receives grant
- Veterans Day events planned
- Useful tips from readers
- DEAR ABBY: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say 'thanks!'
- Police Log
Most Popular
Articles
- Probes continue in aftermath of high-speed chase with fatal ending
- Late Deaths
- Robert Caylor
- Windber man struck by vehicle on Oakland Avenue
- Betty R. (Walker) Mabon
- Stephen A. Drahnak
- Three in custody for murder of woman with Homer City ties
- Roseann's to close on Dec. 9
- Joe Charles Foor
- DG Market opens in former Indiana Giant Eagle Express location
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.