Leaders at Indiana Area Celebrate Recovery are excited to announce a restart of Celebrate Recovery at Homer City United Methodist Church after a short interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to take some time away for the safety of participants and to assure the confidentiality of their recovery. That time is at an end and we are ready to start meeting again in person,” said Pastor Harold Hicks.
On April 8 at 7 p.m. the group will begin an eight-week study, “Life’s Healing Choices,” developed by Rick Warren and John Baker, pastors at Saddleback Church. Baker lost his battle with cancer this year, but his legacy continues in his teachings and his family of Celebrate Recovery partners around the world. Today over 35,000 churches, recovery houses, rescue missions, universities and prisons sponsor Celebrate Recovery programs.
“Life’s Healing Choices” offers freedom from “hurts, hang-ups and habits” through eight healing choices that promise true happiness and life transformation.
Pastor Warren and Pastor Baker developed these eight choices shared in this book and have followed in the Biblical Beatitudes of Jesus Christ found in Matthew Chapter 5. The program includes a copy of the updated book, “Life’s Healing Choices,” and a workbook for each participant. Each week the group will meet in a large assembly and break off into smaller groups to work the lessons. As with all CR programs small groups will be gender specific. If life has presented you with struggles of any sort, this study will be beneficial to you.
In addition to biblical teaching, each chapter of the book includes two real-life testimonies of men and women whose lives have been transformed by living out the eight choices. Through making each of these choices, participants will find God’s pathway to wholeness, growth, spiritual maturity, happiness, and healing. Participants will find real answers, real hope, and a real future — one healing choice at a time as we study together. After the study is complete, Indiana Area Celebrate Recovery plans to return to normal Celebrate Recovery meetings with large and small group sessions.
For information, contact the Rev. Harold Hicks at (724) 599-6699 or Homer City United Methodist Church at (724) 479-2015.