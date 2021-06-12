The congregation at Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City began a project June 5 to benefit the Homer City Food Bank.
The congregation purchased the lot next to the church building prior to the pandemic, and in the meantime have used some of the land for planting vegetable garden beds to provide produce from the gardens over the summer harvest season to the food bank.
The garden beds were made by Eric Waltman for an Eagle Scout project, and church members have done the tilling and preparing of the ground this spring and will be maintaining, weeding, growing and picking.
The church hopes that fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers will be a nice addition to the nonperishable items that may be able to be given out, according to Pastor Stephen Bond.