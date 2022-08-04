HOMER CITY — While the creators and organizers of the Indiana Community Garden celebrate the 10th anniversary of the project on the ground of J.S. Mack Community Center along South Sixth Street, perhaps the biggest fruit of that garden has sprouted six miles away.
The local volunteers who have launched the Homer City Community Garden, with no shortage of guidance from the Indiana project, celebrated their first harvest Tuesday evening.
Garden Committee Chairperson Misty Hunt told the borough council that produce from the summer growing season has been gathered and the fall plantings are under way.
The garden was built on a 28-foot by 64-foot patch of InTown Park next to the basketball court and kiddies’ playground. The borough owns the park but the garden, like the other recreation assets, is administered by Homer Center Parks and Recreation.
To lay out the garden, volunteers covered the grass with a layer of cardboard and topped that with a few inches of mulch, all provided free by the Indiana County Recycling Center. The patch now is enclosed by a wire fence and its planting areas, in layers of elements that Hunt called “dirt lasagna,” are contained in four raised beds, each 12 feet by 4 feet and 22 inches tall.
Hunt led council on a whirlwind tour of the project by way of a computer slideshow at the outset of the board’s monthly business meeting. She recited a long list of community supporters who made it possible: a handful of businesses who made modest cash donations, volunteers who worked hours in construction, the borough crews who helped with trucking dirt and mulch, and Lowe’s Home Improvement store who shaved almost $400 off the prices paid for lumber and other materials.
The project so far has come in under the $2,000 budgeted by Parks and Recreation for making it a reality, Hunt said.
Later, she gave an on-site update on how Homer City has profited from the garden. About 40 people so far have cultivated small shares of the earth and will enjoy what they’ve grown.
It is an honor system, Hunt said. No one pays to use it, and all are entitled to take home what they grow.
“They’re going to come and work and eat. There’s no money involved. That’s what’s a little bit different from other community gardens that will rent you a plot for $15 or $20 and you do what you want in that plot,” Hunt said. “We have hope and a prayer that everybody will respect it. Everything has gone well so far.”
Now that it’s proven itself, committee member Kelly Elliott said, project leaders are ready to search for more community support.
“We haven’t really hit hard with the bigger businesses yet,” Elliott said. “But we have letters ready to go.”
“We wanted to get the plants in the ground and now that we’ve done that, we can add some more beds and do other things,” Hunt said. “Make it look prettier, add some lights. That’s when we’ll have to start reaching out.”
In her presentation to council. Hunt showed before-and-after photos of the garden site, and step-by-step photos of gardeners tilling the soil. Parents were shown helping their children to work the earth. She said the committee wants the garden to provide educational opportunities.
“Teach them young,” Hunt explained. “We want to teach them so that they can do this someday, too. The idea is to get the ones who know what they’re doing to teach the ones that don’t know what they’re doing.”
“When we get the sign up saying everyone is welcome ... hopefully we’ll teach the youth a little about responsibility, and make them feel like they own that space, too,” Elliott said.
Parks and Recreation board member Aaron Lehman said the security cameras installed recently in the park would be positioned to monitor the garden. After lighting is installed, he said, the recreation board is considering construction of a pavilion to give gardeners a shady place to relax after their work.
The Homer City Community Garden committee posts photos and progress reports of their work on Facebook, demonstrates techniques in TikTok videos and promotes the project mission, “to provide a space in our community to work together to grow sustainable food by educating each other in garden techniques” in an online link to Hunt’s Power Point slideshow presentation.
In other business Tuesday, the borough council:
• Repeated its authorization for the administration to file an application to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a grant of $997,700 from the Multimodal Transportation Fund to help pay for the Main Street Multimodal Infrastructure Improvements project.
• Granted permission to Disobedient Spirits owner Bob Begg to offer outdoor alcoholic beverage service on the sidewalk outside the craft distillery along North Main Street.
• Agreed to a series of street closings related to the Hoodlebug Festival scheduled next month. Church Street, adjacent to the main festival booths and tents across from the Homer City fire station, would be closed Sept. 10 to 12 to allow for set up and cleanup, and — with PennDOT permission — Main Street also would be closed to allow for a parade and 5k race on Sept. 11, the day of the festival.
• Heard Mayor Arlene Wanatosky’s recommendation to establish a capital expense fund and annually allocate money for it from the general budget. She said the fund could be gradually built to make periodic big-ticket purchases such as a police car.
• Briefly discussed but made no decision on the possible enactment of a tax abatement plan through a LERTA ordinance. Such an ordinance would encourage local investment in property improvements by delaying and gradually collecting the real estate tax on the increased value of a property.