HOMER CITY — You can roast a weenie or toast a marshmallow on a stick over a backyard fire in Homer City. That, town council members are sure of. Beyond that, it appears that the when and where and what of residents can set on fire is at the will of the mayor. Council members decided Tuesday that fire issues need to set out in an ordinance for all to follow.
Solicitor Michael Supinka said he would provide samples of recent ordinances enacted in other boroughs where current issues are addressed.
Council’s public safety committee, meanwhile, will decide on the particulars: what days fires would be allowed, the hours, items that are allowed or prohibited, and conditions meant to protect health and safety.
At the earliest, such an ordinance would be introduced for consideration in March and enacted into law in April.
In other business Tuesday, Police Chief Anthony Jellison expressed the department’s appreciation for a $250 grant awarded for support of the K9 program from Thrivent Financial’s Action Team community service program.
Minneapolis-based Thrivent approved a grant request filed by a friend of the police, Jellison said, and sent a VISA gift card that’s been spent at Tractor Supply on food, bedding and health needs for Thor, the department’s Belgian Malinois police dog.
Jellison also advised council that police officers have begun a security check procedure for Main Street businesses. Officers on evening or overnight shifts will manually check doors to make sure they’re locked or to detect when something might be awry.
Councilman Rick Jones, on behalf of the business association, reported that new “welcome” banners will be posted this year on Main Street. The banners would be funded by and display names of association members and non-member donors.
The association also presented a plaque displaying the names of the first 27 yearly “good citizen award” winners with space for names of the next nine people to be honored. Individuals have been presented their own plaques since the award first was bestowed in 1994; the new plaque is aimed at maintaining public recognition of the citizens for years to come.
Mayor Arlene Wanatosky encouraged Homer City home and business owners to make sure their house and building address numbers are prominently displayed to enable efficient response of police and paramedics when the owners call for help in an emergency.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick reported that the conference room, office and police station in the municipal building undergo sanitization every Monday. An extra application of sanitizer would be applied today, following the traffic of the council meeting, he said.
Council appealed to borough residents for volunteer to serve on the recreation and parks board, the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority board and the zoning hearing board. Those interested should contact the borough office.
Council again tabled the planned purchase of a remote-controlled surveillance camera system to monitor Floodway Park and Intown Park.