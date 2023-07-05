HOMER CITY — The borough council this week agreed to take out a bank loan for advance payment of the cost of resurfacing three streets.
Council voted Monday at the monthly business meeting to borrow $150,000 from S&T Bank at 8.34 percent interest to pay for paving South Lincoln, Bryan and North Lincoln streets.
Borough Solicitor Michael Supinka said the loan would be written for a one-year term but would be promptly paid off when Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development reimburses the borough for the project costs through a Keystone Communities Grant award of $150,000.
Derry Construction Co., of Latrobe, bid less than $118,000 to pave South Lincoln and Bryan streets and was awarded the job in June. Because of the low cost, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said the borough has asked DCED to include North Lincoln Street in the project with the remaining grant funds.
In other business, Homer City council:
• Agreed to support creation of a countywide ambulance authority to administer emergency medical services now mainly provided by Citizens’ Ambulance Service of Indiana, Lifestat Ambulance in Saltsburg and other companies in bordering counties.
Council member Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi recommended the borough support and participate in an authority, to fulfill the requirement that municipalities make ambulance service available to their residents.
Cecconi predicted a two to three year process for forming an ambulance authority and said county leaders expect countywide EMS to cost $75 to $85 per year per household.
• Moved toward changing the pension program for uniformed employees to a defined contribution/variable benefit under an IRS 403b plan now administered by the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs. The council and borough administration proposed to change the plan for future eligible employees following the expected retirement of Police Chief Anthony Jellison.
Council directed Supinka to meet with leaders of United Mine Workers Union, which represents the police department in a collective bargaining agreement, to gain their support for amending the current labor contract.
Council President Matt Black said the borough would be responsible for 5 percent contributions to the pension for each eligible employee, a factor that the borough could more easily manage in its annual budget.
n Learned from Nymick that People’s Natural Gas Company plans to replace main and service lines on East Church, Grant, Greeley and Wiley streets. While PNG would notify the borough and residents of the work schedule, Nymick said the borough is not doing the work and has no control over the project.
