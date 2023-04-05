Homer City Borough

HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday agreed Homer City should have an ongoing voice in a new committee being formed to explore ways to rescue financially ailing Citizens’ Ambulance Service.

“I was invited to a meeting at 911 with the county commissioners, about the life and death of Citizens’ Ambulance,” council member Joe Iezzi Sr. said. “The county commissioners’ hands are tied — they can’t raise taxes. What they want is an agreement from the borough and all the municipalities in the area to meet and form an authority to look at ways to try to make Citizens’ work.”