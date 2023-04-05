HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday agreed Homer City should have an ongoing voice in a new committee being formed to explore ways to rescue financially ailing Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
“I was invited to a meeting at 911 with the county commissioners, about the life and death of Citizens’ Ambulance,” council member Joe Iezzi Sr. said. “The county commissioners’ hands are tied — they can’t raise taxes. What they want is an agreement from the borough and all the municipalities in the area to meet and form an authority to look at ways to try to make Citizens’ work.”
Borough Manager Rob Nymick clarified that such an authority would cover all emergency services — “not solely Citizens’. It may be Citizens’, it may be whoever.”
And councilman Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi promptly disputed the suggestion that the county courthouse can’t help the ambulance company.
“Why don’t they just tax the county so everybody pays their fair share?” Cecconi said.
“They’re not allowed,” Iezzi said.
“They are allowed … they can take it out of general funds,” Cecconi insisted.
In response, Iezzi moved to appoint Cecconi to represent Homer City on the committee.
He said Homer City and a limited number of other boroughs and townships have responded to the ambulance company’s recent appeals for help to cover ongoing operating losses that have nearly drained Citizens’ once-healthy surplus.
It shouldn’t be left to a small number of municipalities to rescue the ambulance company when the county could do it alone, Cecconi charged.
“They don’t want to take the bull by the horns. Mr. (Commissioner Chairman Michael) Keith doesn’t want to take the heat and raise the tax,” Cecconi said. “There are times when you have to raise the tax.”
“If Citizens’ goes away, we are required, as a municipality, to provide this service, regardless,” Nymick told council. “So either you’re on board or you’re not on board.”
From the recent series of brainstorming meetings among local government and community leaders, two area residents offered to donate as much as $100,000 to the ambulance service to match all other local contributions to Citizens’ before April 30. Citizens’ has estimated its operating deficit for this year at $1.3 million.
Council unanimously elected Cecconi to attend the next county meetings concerning emergency medical services.
• Council fielded a complaint from resident Elizabeth Peffer, who said the council had no business talking about her children during the March 7 meeting.
A month ago, council members debated the propriety of a police officer directing a group of children to end a street hockey game, describing it as a violation of the loitering ordinance.
Peffer contended never, since she was a child in 1988, “have children ever been disbanded for playing in the streets of Homer City with the loitering ordinance.”
Children historically have been safe while playing in the streets, Peffer said, “and no predecessor to the Homer City P.D. has ever disbanded a kid for playing in the streets during a loitering ordinance. To me, loitering means standing still without purpose. How are children playing street hockey standing still without purpose? They are not.
“I do not appreciate that my children were brought up in a borough council meeting. Period. In this (Indiana Gazette) article. Period. … I will not stand for my kids being reprimanded that way.”
Council members didn’t directly respond to Peffer.
“The comments … are not worth discussing,” Police Chief Anthony Jellison later told council. “I support my officer. He never kicked the kids off the road. He just told them they could not block the road.”
• Council reviewed the findings of the Indiana County Department of Human Services’ recent Indiana County Speak Up! survey, a poll conducted every five years to gather data to guide human service agencies in setting priorities for their work.
• The board agreed to transfer the uniformed employees’ pension plan from the administration of Mockenhaupt Benefits Group, a Pittsburgh-based municipal pension consulting firm, and place it with Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, in order to pay less in administration fees.
In a related matter, borough solicitor Michael Supinka advised council that Homer City is not permitted to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for a buyback of Jellison’s military service time to count toward his police pension eligibility. At the request of council, Supinka agreed to investigate whether the borough could draw cash from a different line item in the budget to cover the buyback cost, said to be about $21,800, and then use the ARPA money to reimburse the budget for the diverted money.
• Iezzi advised council that the siren at the Homer City fire station has been restored to service by Rogel Electric Co. of Indiana.
“You may notice the curfew is working, the siren is working,” Iezzi said. “They came down and worked on it a couple of times. Everything right now is back to normal.”
• Jellison reported the annual fundraising chicken barbecue dinner to benefit K-9 officer Thor is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Homer City fire station. The police department is accepting basket prizes for a raffle to be conducted at the dinner.