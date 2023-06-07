HOMER CITY — The call is out for residents to save water.
The weather has been dry. It’s not a drought by any stretch. But the ground is dry, folks want their lawns to stay lush and green, and Homer City has gone without rain for 14 days and counting.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick, who also manages the Central Indiana County Water Authority serving the borough and parts of Center and White townships, said Tuesday it is time for customers to dial it back.
“The state says we’re not in a drought. But we need to be very cautious of what we’re doing,” Nymick said. Watering lawns should be done no more than twice a week, he said.
“So I’m begging — I’m asking people before we get to a conservation mandate to please cut back on the use of water.”
The manager expressed caution and relief in the same report.
A pesky leak in the CICWA water system finally has been plugged, Nymick announced. Water system workers had searched for it since early April 2022.
A broken line that leaked an estimated 100,000 gallons of water a day eluded detection until May 16. That’s the date shown with a semi-formal display of the broken corroded pipe that’s been mounted on the wall of council chambers to celebrate its conquest.
The leak was traced to Locust Lane in the Forest Manor neighborhood in White Township.
In other business, Police Chief Anthony Jellison put local parents on notice that curfew violations by youngsters won’t be tolerated.
With schools closed for summer break, Jellison said parents will have to answer for their under-18 children being found on the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“We will be out … we’re going to nip this in the bud,” Jellison said. The ordinance provides a fine up to $500 for a conviction.
“If you don’t have control of your kids and they’re out in the middle of the night, the parents are getting cited 500 bucks. We’re not going to deal with it this year.”
Jellison also reported that police have begun citing the owner of a vacated commercial property, “the car wash over here,” for an excessive violation of the high grass ordinance.
Jellison refused to identify the property owner.
“I’ll start citing every two days until its done,” Jellison said.
Council awarded a street paving contract to Derry Construction Co., the low bidder at $117,637.50 for the planned resurfacing of Lincoln and Bryan streets at a date yet to be determined this summer.
Nymick said the borough has been pledged $150,000 of grant funds to cover the cost of the paving project and any other qualifying street work that could be done within the money.
Nymick told council that he has written to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to request adjustments to the traffic signal at Routes 119 and 56, in the wake of three recent accidents in the intersection.
“We’re not saying the red light is malfunctioning; we want to make it safer,” Nymick said.
Jellison said two accidents happened the same way — when westbound motorists on Route 56 turned right onto Route 119 on a red light and the following motorist drove straight through into the intersection. One suggestion was to have left-turn and straight traffic use the left lane and reserve the right lane for right turns only.
The state controls the traffic patterns and timing of traffic signals on state road intersections, while the municipality is responsible only for paying the electric bill and changing burned out light bulbs.
Aaron Dunbar, chairman of the Homer-Center Recreation and Parks Board, told council of a successful sale of season swimming pool passes that were offered at discount rates in April and May, before the borough pool opened for the season.
Family passes, normally priced at $225, were sold for $175. Individual passes were discounted to $80 and returned Monday to the normal fee of $110.
“The result has been phenomenal,” Dunbar told council. “This is what we really want — families. People like Homer City Pool because it’s a true community pool.”
Homer City council has rescheduled its scheduled public business meeting next month, bumping it from July 4 to 7 p.m. July 3 — the Monday night before the holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.