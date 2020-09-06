What happens when the lights go out — and stay out?
Apprehension and desperation, for starters. Chaos and confusion come into play and power vanishes for days and then weeks.
Ultimately, in a gripping tale by a Homer City writer, the drama evolves into a defense of the nation as well as a fight for survival by a military veteran turned metropolitan cop.
In his first published novel, “Last Stand,” Robert Ciancio draws on the life he’s lived both in urban areas and in docile Indiana County to weave his account of this fictional post-apocalyptic adventure.
It brings to life his long standing desire to have a take in print. This book has been in the works for five years, he said.
Published by Meadville-based Fulton Books, “Last Stand” is out in hardcover and e-editions, and it’s available on most popular online bookstores including Amazon, where 15 readers have already given it average 5-star reviews.
Ciancio said he modeled his approach after the dramas that he enjoys.
“From my perspective, it’s the kind of stuff I like to read,” Ciancio said. “You don’t want to put it down because you want to know what happens next.”
The work hit the same sweet spot with readers, many from Indiana County, who have posted their reviews online.
• “This is non-stop action, tough decisions, hardships, and an emotional ride to the end,” one offered.
• “Great action story, with real life decision making in a possible future world scenario.”
• “Written with excellent word pictures reminiscent to the works of Stephen King.”
• “This was a good read, I couldn’t put it down. It was full of action, used proper tactics and well researched.”
“Many people have said that it flows so quickly. It just keeps moving,” he said.
“Last Stand” doesn’t exactly reflect Ciancio’s own experiences in military and law enforcement but it’s a sobering representation of the future scenarios that Ciancio said he and others have pondered as they followed the same path of his main character, Buck.
“He is from Indiana County and after the apocalypse hits, he comes back to Indiana County and he feels that he has a better chance of surviving the apocalypse in his hometown,” Ciancio said.
The novel begins with Buck on the job as a Washington, D.C., cop preparing for a much-needed vacation. Then calamity ensues. He confronts life-and-death decisions.
“He’s back in an area he’s more comfortable, more familiar with; he has friends here that he hoped had survived, and people that he knew he could trust and provide better opportunities.”
Medical and personal challenges in his own life stood in the way of finishing “Last Stand” any sooner this, 2020, the year when real life indeed was turned upside down for most in the world by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ciancio, 50, said he has more books in the pipeline.
But the next tales will be different; “Last Stand” has a definitive conclusion.
“There is no sequel. It’s a standalone book,” he said. Next up, he said, is a book he would classify as a thriller that is in the refining stages.
“I’ve got other books that are in the process of being finished and ready to go to publication,” Ciancio said. “For me, it’s very relaxing to write.”
According to a writer-reader discussion website, there’s never any downtime. When “writer’s block” brings one tale to a halt, his solution is to start writing another.
On the goodreads.com website, he advised fledging authors that they won’t get published if they just wonder about it.
“Just write. See what you can do. And take chances,” he counsels. “Get it out there. If you don’t take chances, nobody will see what you’ve accomplished.”