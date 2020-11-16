HOMER CITY — The municipal office for Homer City Borough, the police department and Central Indiana County Water Authority has been closed until further notice to combat the spread of coronavirus, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said this morning. The office will be fully staffed but officials cited the need to reduce exposure to others.
“This is mainly due to the water service. We cannot afford for our plant operators or crew to be sick,” Nymick said.
Borough residents may call the office to conduct as much business as possible. Those who need to make payments on water bills may use the drop box at the entrance of the borough building. Residents may meet with Homer City office staff only by appointment and with safety restrictions in place.