HOMER CITY — The owner of a downtown Homer City hair styling salon and a key figure on the Hoodlebug Festival Committee has been presented the annual Homer City Good Citizenship Award.
Town leaders on Friday evening saluted Melissa Hollingshead, owner of Melissa’s Shear Magic and the vice president of the Homer City Area Business Association, in a quiet pandemic-limited ceremony at the Homer City fire station.
Hollingshead said she was very surprised to receive the award. She had nominated and supported another local resident for the honor.
Her husband, Nevin Hollingshead, told of the trickery involved in getting Melissa to the fire station for the pandemic-limited event — barely a dozen people attended — without giving away the secret. His ploy was to meet her parents and show them the fire company’s Christmas tree. The surprise unraveled, he said, when she noticed Nevin’s mother and other close friends already there as they arrived.
The business association president, Shennandoah Ditter, nominated Hollingshead for the award, citing her active role in designing floats for the Hoodlebug Festival parade and coordinating with the Indiana Roadrunners Club to run the 5k footrace during the festival. Hollingshead has supported the library and recreation groups by accommodating their fundraising activities through her salon, Ditter said.
“Although she is not a native of Homer City, from early on Melissa exemplified all the traits of someone who merits recognition as a Good Citizen,” Ditter wrote in the nomination. “Even though she has a busy, successful salon, Melissa always sees her business, it’s location on Main Street, and its appearance as reflecting Homer City as a whole. She regularly demonstrates her pride in her business and pride in her community at the same time.”