The Homer City Public Works Department will be paving the following streets beginning on Monday, continuing until the work is finished, weather permitting.
Should it rain, the project will continue on the next clear day.
• East Elm Street, from Church to Wiley
• East Elm, from Wiley to Greeley
• East Elm, from Greeley to Oak Alley
• Oak Alley, from East Elm to Church
• Rose Avenue, from Kunkle to Church
The borough requests that all residents who live in the affected areas move their vehicles off of the street and right of way for paving to be done. Failure to move vehicles will result in towing of these vehicles at the owner’s expense. The streets being paved will be closed to all traffic.