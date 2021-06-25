The Homer City Borough Public Works Department will be paving the following streets beginning at 6 a.m. Monday and continuing until finished, weather permitting.
Should there be rain, the project will continue the next clear day.
The schedule follows:
• West Wiley Street from Beech Street to Walnut Street.
• Walnut Street from West Wiley to Center Street.
• Poplar Alley from Kissinger Avenue to South Lincoln Street.
• Campbell Avenue from Spring Garden Alley to Harrison Street.
• Love Alley from Cooper Avenue to West Elm Street.
The department requests all residents of the affected areas to move vehicles off the street and right-of-way in order for paving to be performed. The streets being paved will be closed to all traffic during the paving process. Please make arrangements to move vehicles prior to the start of paving.
Failure to move vehicle as requested will result in towing of these vehicles at the owner’s expense.